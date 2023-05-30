News you can trust since 1882
Whitby CC 2nds slip to Stockton 2nds loss, Whitby CC 1sts win at Seaton

Whitby CC 2nds slipped to a 104-run home loss against Stockton 2nds in the North Yorkshire South Durham Cricket League third division on Saturday.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 30th May 2023, 05:00 BST- 1 min read
Whitby 2nds, are, Back, from left, Rikki Lawrence, Evan Morris, Andrew Wood, James Fawcett, Jack Lyth, Jack Cairns. Front, from left, Kieran Howard, Steve Crowther, Matthew Sharpe, Joe Crowther and Mike ThompsonWhitby 2nds, are, Back, from left, Rikki Lawrence, Evan Morris, Andrew Wood, James Fawcett, Jack Lyth, Jack Cairns. Front, from left, Kieran Howard, Steve Crowther, Matthew Sharpe, Joe Crowther and Mike Thompson
Adam Beaumont’s unbeaten 100, which he reached from the last ball of the visitors’ innings, proved to be the difference between the two teams, as Stockton reached 222-5.

James Fawcett took 3-67 for the hosts, Michael Thompson bagging 1-24 from 10 overs and Jack Cairns claiming the other wicket to fall.

The hosts’ reply never really got going as only lower-order runs from Cairns (31) and Evan Morris (26no) took Whitby into triple figures, finally being dismissed for 118.

Evan Morris in bowling action for Whitby 2nds.Evan Morris in bowling action for Whitby 2nds.
The 2nds will look to bounce back at Norton 2nds this Saturday.

Joel Lloyd and Paul Buck were the star performers as ​Whitby 1sts secured a six-wicket success at Seaton Carew to move into fourth spot in Division One.

Aussie Lloyd (4-46) claimed the top four batters to leave the hosts on 48-4, but Ashley Turnbull’s 82no helped Seaton fight back to post 201-8.

Whitby also struggled early in their reply on 21-3, but an unbeaten fourth-wicket stand of 114 between Lloyd and Buck sealed the win. Lloyd smacked a superb 89no to cap a brilliant all-round day, while stalwart Buck was undefeated on 60.

Whitby 2nds keeper Jack Lyth looks on as the ball evades the hosts.Whitby 2nds keeper Jack Lyth looks on as the ball evades the hosts.
The 1sts are at home to Norton this Saturday.

