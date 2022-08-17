Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whitby CC 1sts

Paul Buck was top-scorer for Whitby with a crucial innings of 69.

Composed knocks from Joe Padmore (36), Joe Crowther (33) and Theo Clarke (31) also boosted the Whitby innings to 232.

Ross Nicholson’s 70 gave the visiting side a strong start, but Whitby’s bowlers fought back to dismiss Wolviston for 205. Tom Steyert took 3-67, while Mark Jackson was the top bowler with 4-66 and skipper Kai Morris bagged 2-50.

Morris said: “Saturday was a massive win for us in the context of our season.

"We’ve played pretty well the last few weeks meaning we took confidence from that into Saturday’s game and put together a good performance.

"It was a good toss to win and then the lads batted really well to put a decent total on the board.

"Joe, Clarkey and Padders played really well to set up the innings and Bucky came in towards the end and showed all his class and experience to get us up to 232.

"We bowled pretty well throughout the second innings and knew if we could stay in the game and keep taking wickets regularly we’d have a good chance of getting over the line. The most pleasing aspect was how we stuck together and made sure we stayed in the game when their opener was putting us under a lot of pressure early on.

"It would’ve been easy to fold but we stuck to our plans and held our nerve and once we got him out we were able to get control of the game again.

"Going into the last four games it’s all to play for and we’ve given ourselves a really good chance of staying up.

“I reckon one more win should be enough to keep us safe but you never know. The standard of cricket in the league this year has been exceptionally high and there’s been a lot of money being thrown around, so to stay up this year would be a brilliant achievement.”

Whitby 1sts head to Marske this Saturday.

Whitby 2nds lost by 126 runs at Normanby Hall 2nds in Division Three, while on Sunday Whitby 3rds were beaten by 135 runs at Guisborough 3rds.