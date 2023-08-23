Michael Thompson took four wickets for Whitby 2nds in their home win on Saturday.

Kai Morris’ team looked to be in the driving seat after limiting the home side to a total of 126-6 from 46 overs, but they fell agonisingly short on 117 all out in 41.2 overs, having been well placed at 98-6.

Morris won the toss and put Norton into bat, Theo Clarke taking the wickets of openers Marc Symington and Ankith Rangan for 17 and 16 respectively, leaving the hosts on 39-2 – Mathew Steyert and Lewis Brearley taking the respective catches.

Craig Symington and Luke Symington steadied the ship until the latter was dismissed by Morris for 19 off 66 balls, the skipper also claiming the next wicket, Joe Emmerson (14) to leave the hosts on 105-4.

Steven Allen then had Kenzie Peakman stumped by Ron Lyth for one and Aidan Cross caught by Steyert for two as Norton slipped to 109-6.

Craig Symington’s considered 34no from 74 balls and skipper Ben Duncan’s 7no saw them to 126-6.

In reply, Whitby made the worst possible start as they collapsed to 31-5 and looked to be heading to a heavy defeat.

Teenage opener Rhys Buck remained defiant as the other five batters in the top six were all incapable of reaching double figures.

Rhys Buck was finally dismissed for 22 in 58 balls as Whitby were reduced to 55-6, but Matthew Towey and Paul Buck dug in to get the visitors back on track.

Paul Buck’s dismissal for 20 dented Whitby’s run-chase, but the away team were still in with a chance at 109-7 until Lyth’s departure and then when Towey’s 38 from 97 balls was ended to make it 116-9, Allen was dismissed a run later to leave them frustratingly only a few runs short of pulling off a shock win.

Whitby will hope to take the positives from this display into Saturday’s tough home game against leaders Marton.

Whitby 2nds had a much better result last weekend as they triumphed by five wickets at home to promotion-chasers Norton 2nds in Division Three.

Michael Thompson snapped up an impressive 4-28 in his 10 overs, while spinner Mark Jackson also took 3-44 in his 10 overs as Norton were skittled for 101.

Opening bowlers Steve Crowther (1-10 in seven overs) and Jack Allanson (1-14 in six overs) laid the foundations with some very tight bowling.

Nadeem Hanif top-scored for the visitors with an unbeaten 32.

In reply, the hosts slumped to 16-3 early on but then skipper Andrew Wood and teenager Evan Morris (14) shared a crucial 46-run stand for the third wicket to get Whitby back on track.

Wood’s 35no, alongside Allanson’s 12no secured the win for Whitby.

Whitby 2nds head to Stokesley 2nds on Saturday.

Whitby 3rds lost by five wickets at Guisborough 3rds in Sunday Conference South.

Rhys Buck top-scored with 48 as Whitby were all out for 94, Jay Allison’s 3-18 failing to stall Boro’s victory.