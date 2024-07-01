Whitby Cricket Club 2nds halted by rain, 1sts lose & 3rds earn Sunday win
Mark Jackson was the leading home bowler with 2-42, M Sharpe snapping up 1-10.
Michael Muldowney top-scored with 65, while K Ali and D Mpofu hit 45 apiece for the visiting side.
Openers Michael Thompson (31) and Oliver Roberts (17) shared a stand of 46, slumping to 65-4 before rain stopped play.
Whitby CC 3rds earned a 67-run win at Maltby 3rds on Sunday.
Jack Stentiford led the way for the visitors with 58 and M Sharpe added 30 as Whitby posted 179-9.
Kieran Purvis’ 3-7 then helped limit the home side to 112-9.
Whitby CC 1sts slipped to a seven-wicket loss at Thornaby in Division One.
Skipper Kai Morris led by example for the visiting team with an excellent 67 in 81 deliveries, smacking two sixes and seven fours.
Lewis Brearley added 37 and Alf Jacobs 27 for Whitby, Jack Allanson (21) and Tom Steyert (20) also making useful contributions in the 222 all out in 47.5 overs.
Danny Clark snapped up a superb 5-54 for the hosts and Imran Qureshi 3-51. Clark then struck a superb unbeaten 104 to steer Thornaby to a winning 223-3 in 35.4 overs.
Whitby entertain Bedale this Saturday.