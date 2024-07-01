Whitby 2nds are back row (l to r) Dave Stonehouse, Mark Jackson, Andrew Wood (Captain), Jack Lyth, Oliver Roberts, Duncan Russell (Scorer). Front row (l to r) Mike Thompson, Gareth Ludlam, Matthew Sharpe, Billy Blake, Steve Crowther, Will Richardson.

Whitby CC 2nds were probably grateful that the wet weather called a halt to their home match against Thornaby 2nds, having lost their top four batsmen for 65 after 17.2 overs chasing the visitors’ 209-5.

Mark Jackson was the leading home bowler with 2-42, M Sharpe snapping up 1-10.

Michael Muldowney top-scored with 65, while K Ali and D Mpofu hit 45 apiece for the visiting side.

Openers Michael Thompson (31) and Oliver Roberts (17) shared a stand of 46, slumping to 65-4 before rain stopped play.

Stephen Crowther bowling against Thornaby 2nds on Saturday before the heavens opened.

Whitby CC 3rds earned a 67-run win at Maltby 3rds on Sunday.

Jack Stentiford led the way for the visitors with 58 and M Sharpe added 30 as Whitby posted 179-9.

Kieran Purvis’ 3-7 then helped limit the home side to 112-9.

Whitby CC 1sts slipped to a seven-wicket loss at Thornaby in Division One.

Whitby 2nds keeper Dave Stonehouse in action against Thornaby 2nds.

Skipper Kai Morris led by example for the visiting team with an excellent 67 in 81 deliveries, smacking two sixes and seven fours.

Lewis Brearley added 37 and Alf Jacobs 27 for Whitby, Jack Allanson (21) and Tom Steyert (20) also making useful contributions in the 222 all out in 47.5 overs.

Danny Clark snapped up a superb 5-54 for the hosts and Imran Qureshi 3-51. Clark then struck a superb unbeaten 104 to steer Thornaby to a winning 223-3 in 35.4 overs.