Whitby CC 2nds claimed a superb seven-wicket win at home to Stokesley 2nds in the NYSD League third division last weekend. PHOTO BY BRIAN MURFIELD

​The 10-man visitors were dismissed for 169 in 37.3 overs after a great performance by the Whitby bowlers and fielders at The Turnbull Ground.

The home side then breezed to victory with 173-3 from 32.4 overs.

Whitby CC 2nds skipper Andy Wood said: “It was an excellent win on Saturday.

"The lads stuck at it well after they got off to a flying start.

"Mark Jackson bowled excellent and changed the game with his leg spin.

“We did really well to limit them to 169 and then everyone contributed with the bat with Ollie Roberts making a great 50.

"It was a really good team performance.”

The Stokesley openers made a solid start to Saturday’s match, sharing a stand of 48 before the dismissal of Elliott Stockdale (19) by veteran bowler Steve Crowther.

The visitors then slipped from 66-1 to 73-4, as spinner Jackson snapped up all three batters to fall, including the crucial wicket of opener Harry Atkinson for 43.

Stokesley’s lower-order still battled away despite Whitby taking wickets at regular intervals, with Craig Baptiste hitting 22, Cai Evans 15, Sam Everett 18 and Alfie Goodwin 23.

Crowther mopped up the tail with a couple of wickets as they were all out for 169, the stalwart ending with fine figures of 3-45 in 8.3 overs, Jackson the leading bowler with an excellent 4-31 from his 10 overs.

Openers Roberts and Michael Thompson then paved the way for the home side’s win with a stand of 87, the latter dismissed for 36 from 57 deliveries.

Alfie Jacobs then joined Roberts, the pair sharing a stand of 37 before the former was clean-bowled by Goodwin for 27, and by the time Roberts was dismissed for 51 by Everett, the hosts were within touching distance of victory at 156-3.

Joe Crowther’s unbeaten 28 in 23 deliveries and Wood’s rapid 17no in just eight balls steered Whitby 2nds to victory.