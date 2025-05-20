Whitby Cricket Club 2nds work hard for home success against Guisborough CC 2nds

Whitby CC 2nds won by four wickets at home to Guisborough CC 2nds. Back, from left, Theo Clarke, Rikki Lawrence, Oliver Roberts, Ricky Hall (Captain), Andrew Wood, Chris Clarkson, Duncan Russell (Scorer) Front, from left, Will Richardson, Jack Stentiford, Steve Crowther, Jay Allison and Billy Blake. Photo by Brian Muirfield

Whitby Cricket Club 2nds showed a great all-round team effort in their North Yorkshire South Durham Cricket League Division Three game against Guisborough CC 2nds at the Turnbull Ground.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Home captain Ricky Hall won the toss and decided to field first, this paid off almost immediately as youngster Billy Blake clean-bowled opener Adam Burns with the second ball of the match.

Steve Crowther then dismissed the other opener Max Cowey for a 16-ball duck and Boro were reeling on 13-2, Jack Gash (75) and Harry Boyes steadying the ship until the latter fell to Crowther for 15 to make it 46-3. Skipper Colin Murray (32) and Jamie Ellison (29) added valuable runs but the home attack rallied as they kept Boro to 172-7 in 40 overs, Jack Stentiford taking 2-9, Crowther 2-20 and Blake 2-52.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whitby also lost an opener early, Will Richardson out for a golden duck but the second-wicket 77-run partnership of keeper-batsman Rikki Lawrence and Andy Wood put the home side back in the driving seat.

Guisborough CC 2nds batsman Max Cowey is clean bowled by Stephen Crowther. Photo by Brian Muirfield

But Lawrence then departed for a steady 28, followed shortly afterwards by Wood for a well-paced 49 from 50 balls, including one six and nine fours, and when Chris Clarkson was out for four, all three wickets falling to Steve Donlan, the hosts had slipped from 77-1 to 89-4.

Theo Clarke (40) and Oliver Roberts (19) kick-started Whitby with a 45-run stand for the fifth wicket, the job being finished off by Stentiford’s 25no as the hosts won with four overs remaining, but they are still bottom of the division.

Whitby CC 3rds powered to a 142-run triumph at home to Maltby 3rds on Sunday, mainly thanks to a cracking 100 not out from opener Charlie Parker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts were put into bat first at the Turnbull Ground by Maltby skipper Phillip Thompson, a decision he must have soon been regretting as Parker and fellow opener Will Richardson shared a magnificent stand of 126.

Whitby CC 2nds skipper Ricky Hall makes a failed appeal at home to Guisborough CC 2nds. Photo by Brian Muirfield

Richardson was dismissed for 57 in 62 balls by Thompson, soon followed by Jay Allison for a second-ball duck – also by Thompson, then Jesse Harland went for two as the hosts were reduced to 142-3.

Parker shared another century stand with Jack Stentiford as the hosts declared on 264-3 in 34.3 overs once Parker had made it to three figures, making 100no in 90 balls including 13 fours and two sixes, putting on an undefeated 122 in 11.5 overs with Stentiford smacking nine fours in his 40-ball 56 not out.

The Whitby trio of Jack Allanson, Billy Blake and Allison then showed great form with the ball as the visitors lost wickets at regular intervals, never really recovering from losing their top four batters for 49 runs as they were eventually all out for 122 in 38. overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Allanson was the top bowler with 4-29, Blake bagging 3-29 and Allison 2-25 plus Stentiford taking 1-10 in his two overs to cap a great all-round performance.

Whitby CC 2nds stalwart Stephen Crowther took 2-20 in 10 overs at home to Guisborough CC 2nds. Photo by Brian Muirfield

Whitby CC 1sts remain bottom of Division Two after losing by five wickets at high-flying Stockton 2nds.

The visitors never really got going with the bat as Alf Jacobs (32) and opener Michael Thompson (24) made the highest scores in their 184 all out.

Matthew Sharpe and Tom Steyert took two wickets each as Stockton won with 186-5 in 35.4 overs.