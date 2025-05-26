Chris Knight shone with bat and ball for Whitby CC 1sts in their win. Photo by Brian Murfield

Whitby Cricket Club’s three teams snapped up a hat-trick of wins in the North Yorkshire & South Durham Cricket League over the weekend.

Whitby CC 1sts skipper Kai Morris won the toss in their Division Two match at Norton 2nds and elected to field.

This turned out to be a very wise choice as the away side were skittled for just 109 runs in 37.3 overs.

Tom Steyert was the pick of the home bowlers with an excellent 5-22 in 11.3 overs, Chris Knight also impressing with 4-45 in 13 overs.

Whitby CC 1sts eased to a home win against Norton 2nds in Division of the NYSD League. Photo by Brian Murfield

The other wicket was taken by Michael Thompson, who finished with 1-27 from 13 disciplined overs.

Opener Adam Gittins (28) was the only Norton batsman to shine as they slipped from 91-5 to 109 all out.

In reply, openers Knight (33) and Thompson (28), along with 32 extras, helped Whitby earn victory with 110-2 in 19.5 overs, Knight and Thompson putting on 91 for the first wicket.

Former Mulgrave all-rounder Knight hit three fours in his 47-ball innings while Thompson was even more composed in his knock, taking 55 deliveries to reach his score and hitting five fours in the process.

Steyert (7no) and teenager Rhys Buck (10no) finished the job for the Turnbull Ground side, who will make the long trip to Northallerton this coming Saturday afternoon.

Whitby CC 2nds also cruised to an 83-run victory at Sedgefield 2nds in Division Three on Saturday afternoon.

Opener Will Richardson struck 41, Chris Clarkson 40, Jack Allanson 28 and Oliver Roberts 24 as the visitors were dismissed for 175 in 39.3 overs.

Richardson and Clarkson struck seven fours apiece in their respective knocks.

Josh Southeran took 3-19 in 5.3 overs and George Hampson 3-54 in 10 overs as the home bowlers snapped up the final six overs for just 29 runs.

Skipper Ricky Hall then led by example with an excellent spell of 4-10 in 7.5 overs as Sedgefield collapsed from 58-3 to 92 all out in 26.5 overs, Allanson bagging 2-31 and opening bowler Oliver Lane 2-27.

Billy Blake also took 1-21 from his six overs with the new ball, with a Richardson run-out the ninth wicket to fall.

Whitby CC 3rds completed the weekend’s treble success with a convincing nine-wicket triumph at Saltburn 3rds in the Sunday Conference South.

The trio of Billy Blake (3-22), Alex Fusco (3-36) and Matthew Sharpe (2-12) sent the home side crashing to just 108 all out in 30.1 overs, number eight bat Emma Hathaway top-scoring with 22.

Josie Groark (1-9) and Kieran Purvis (1-10) mopped up the Saltburn tail.

Openers Charlie Parker (53no in 60 balls) and Purvis (33 in 28 deliveries) then helped Whitby to a victorious 111-1 in 17.1 overs.

The first-wicket stand of 83 between the in-form Parker and Purvis was followed by an undefeated second-wicket partnership of 38 between the former and Chris Clarkson (10no).

Whitby 3rds are without a fixture this coming weekend and return to action at the Turnbull Ground on June 8 against Guisborough 3rds.