Whitby Cricket Club skipper Kai Morris eyeing the great escape on final day of season

Stalwart Paul Buck is set to retire after the game at Marske on Saturday afternoon, where a win can secure Whitby CC's Division One status.

After winning the toss, Morris opted to field and an excellent effort from the bowlers saw them dismiss Rockliffe for 172, Aussie Joel Lloyd bagging 3-52 and Steven Allen 3-5, while James Fawcett and Ricky Hall took two wickets apiece.

Opener Lloyd then struck 50, Fawcett 49no and Tom Steyert 45 as Whitby reached a winning 175-2 in 36.1 overs.

Morris said: “Saturday was really pleasing. The lads put in a great performance and it was brilliant to get a really important win. Everyone bowled really well and managed to restrict Rockcliffe to 170 odd and then we batted really well chasing it down easily for the loss of two wickets.

"We made a conscious effort to take the positive approach that we adopted last week against Marton and it worked really. Lloydy and Tom were really aggressive and put the bowlers under pressure and James Fawcett played the anchor role perfectly.

"It was a really big win for us as it’s kept our season alive and meant survival is in our own hands.

"So we’ll be going into this week’s game against Marske knowing a win will keep us in Division One for another season which will be a good effort all things considered.

"We’ll approach it with the same positivity with the bat and in the field and we’re confident we’ve got enough to get that final win.

"There’s also extra incentive this week to finish the season positively with Paul Buck retiring from first team cricket.

"He’s put so much into the club over the years and has been massive in the development of so many of us. He’s had an exceptional career and has represented Durham and Marske, as well as many years at Whitby.

"With all that in mind we’re really committed to getting the win and sending him off in style, as well as maintaining our Division 1 status.”