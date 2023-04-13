Rising star Kobie Boocock will be looking to make a big impression with the ball for Whitby Cricket Club 1sts this season.

Whitby had been due to kick off at Sedgefield this Saturday but the league released the following statement on Tuesday night on Twitter.

“Following prolonged debate, the League has determined that the entire programme for April 15th and 16th will be postponed.

"The games will be rearranged for later in the season, and details of those rearrangements will be announced in due course.”

Whitby CC 1sts skipper Kai Morris

The skipper is happy with the work his team have put in during the build-up to the new campaign.

He added: “We’ve had a good pre-season and I’m confident we’ll have enough to start the season with a win.

"Looking at the season ahead, I think it’s going to be really important to learn from a tough season last year and look to build on that.

"Obviously we were in a relegation battle last season, which we did well to get out of in the end, so obviously the initial target is to make sure we’re not in another one this season and then to look to get up the table and finish as high as we can.

Teenager Rhys Buck will be looking to build upon a superb 2022 season

"It’s going to be fascinating to see how quickly bowling all-rounder Joel Lloyd adapts to conditions after arriving from Australia and how he performs.

“Hopefully he’ll give us some firepower with the ball and will contribute with the bat as well.

"Theo Clarke’s now a senior player on the side and he’ll hopefully kick on again after a brilliant year last year and we’re hoping for a big season from young Kobie Boocock with the ball, who’s got another year’s experience behind him.”

Whitby 2nds kick off their Division Three season at Sedgefield 2nds on Saturday April 22, 1.30pm start.

The Whitby CC 2nds skipper Andrew Wood said: “I’m happy to be back in charge of second team.

"We have some excellent young cricketers coming through and I am happy to nurture them and develop them ready for the first team.

"Signing Mike Thompson and young Jack Allinson is good for the club.

"Hopefully Rhys Buck can have another good year with the bat.

"The younger lads like Alex Fusco and Evan Morris are a year older and will become important parts of our team.

"Hopefully we will be there or thereabout towards the end of the season.”

Whitby 3rds are on the road at Stokesley 3rds next weekend, starting their NYSD Cricket League Sunday Conference South season.

The 3rds had been due to be at The Turnbull Ground against Marton 4ths this weekend before the postponements.

The third team’s skipper Jay Allison said: “Everyone at the club is excited to get going with this season, none more so than the third team.

"We’re looking to build on last season’s success, led by Will Richardson, with high hopes of promotion.

"Our young talent in the third team are all looking sharp in the nets and they can’t wait to showcase their ability again this year.

"We’re all looking forward to having cricket back at Whitby for another season - along with all the good times that comes with it.

"We had a lot of fun and had some unforgettable moments last season, we know it’s going to be the same again this year.

"I’m happy to share that the third team will be competing in the Arthur Sanders Cup this season.