Whitby Cricket Club Under-15s ready to tackle Czech touring team

Mike Stones, the coach in charge of the Whitby CC Under-15s team, said: “On Monday, July 25, a rather unusual game of cricket is due to take place at the Turnbull Ground, home of Whitby Cricket Club.

“The local under-15s are hosting an international fixture against a touring team of juniors from the Czech Republic.

"The visitors are in the area for a week or so and particularly asked for a game against Whitby.

"There are two games scheduled, both of them are in the T20 format, one in the morning, then one in the afternoon.

“Our visitors will then be treated by Whitby CC to some local fish and chips to round off their day in good fashion.”

Stones explained the origins of the Czech games: “I had a call from Dale Kerruish, of the Yorkshire Cricket Board, asking if we could host this fixture at Whitby and we are more than happy to do so.

“Dale had been training local cricketers in Prague to be coaches and the idea came out of that.

“We take it as a compliment to the Whitby club that we have been invited to stage the game and in particular to our strong junior section.”

He added: “Our junior section has flourished in recent years and is now supplying players for our three senior teams. A number of our juniors play representative cricket and the All Stars and Dynamos courses for youngsters are going from strength to strength.

“We don’t quite know how good our Czech visitors will be but I’m told that at most of them have experience of playing hardball cricket in men’s leagues around Prague.”