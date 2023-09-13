Whitby Cricket Club win on final day of season at Marske CC to beat the drop

Whitby CC 1sts won a thriller at Marske to escape relegation from NYSD Cricket League Division One on the final day of the season.

The home side won the toss and chose to bat, posting a decent total of 189-9, especially after Whitby had reduced them to 19-3 early on in the innings.

Skipper Jack English held the Marske side together with an impressive 75, Faran Ahmad chipping in with 35 and Matthew Austin adding a useful 26.

Aussie all-rounder Joel Lloyd was the top Whitby bowler with 3-42, with Tom Steyert, James Fawcett and Ricky Hall all snapping up a couple of wickets apiece for the visitors.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite opener Lloyd hitting 30, the visitors were soon in trouble on 58-4, and only Theo Clarke’s outstanding 79 from just 50 balls, including 15 fours, got Whitby back on track, skipper Kai Morris hitting 10 and Lewis Brearley 22 to steer the visitors to 168-6.

Tail-enders Steven Allen (10no) and Ron Lyth (9) steered Whitby to a crucial triumph with 193-8 from 43.2 overs, making sure that they stayed in the first division for another year.

Proud Whitby CC 1sts captain Kai Morris said: “It was absolutely brilliant to get a win on Saturday and finish the season on a high by securing survival in Division One.

"It’s always a good wicket at Marske and it’s a fast scoring ground, so to restrict them to 189 was a decent effort. Albeit after they got away from us a bit in the middle period.

"Lloydy gave us a really good start but after losing a few quick wickets things got really nervy.

"Theo Clarke was absolutely outstanding, the way he took the game on and completely reversed the pressure onto them was brilliant and just what we needed.

"Also it’s worth giving a special mention to Lewis Brearley and Steve Allen who made really valuable contributions when the pressure was at its highest after Theo was dismissed.

"There was a real feeling of relief and euphoria after the game and it was brilliant to have a beer and celebrate all together in the changing rooms after.

"There was a tinge of sadness however that the final game for Bucky (Paul Buck) was cut short after he suffered a nasty hand injury during the first innings, but it was really pleasing to get over the line and send him and Lloydy off with a win.

“Lloydy’s had a really brilliant season and he’s fit into the club better than we could have imagined, in and off the field.

"He’ll definitely be missed and we’re hopeful we can get him back at some point in the future.

"His runs and wickets have been invaluable in keeping us up and they way he’s worked with some of the younger lads to improve them has been exceptional.

"Looking ahead to next season, we’re well aware we need to work hard to improve as the standard is continually going up.

"We’ll let the dust settle then myself and Woody will get to work planning next season and how we’re going to try and take the club forward again next year.”Morris was also eager to give credit to the second and third teams.

He added: “It’s also worth mentioning how well the second and third teams have done this season.

"Both Woody and Jay have done an incredible job with their teams and I’m grateful for all the support and help they’ve given me throughout the season.

"As a club we pride ourselves on producing young players and the 2nd and 3rd teams are crucial to this.”