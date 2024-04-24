Whitby Cricket Club’s Aussie signing Charlie Taylor set for home debut against Marske

Whitby CC skipper Kai Morris.

A post on Whitby CC’s social media page said: “After a small delay, due to a hold up at the league, we are delighted to finally announce and introduce our overseas amateur for the year, Charlie Taylor.

"Charlie, who is a wicket keeper batsman, comes highly recommended from our good friends at Westbury and is a very welcome addition to our team.

"We once again thank the Richardson family for accommodating Charlie and also Whitby Golf Club for providing work for him.

“Welcome to the greatest club there is Charlie.”

Whitby CC 1sts skipper Kai Morris said: "We’ve got everything crossed that the weather plays ball and we can get out there and get started on Saturday.

"The groundstaff are doing an unbelievable job and putting everything into it to try and make sure the grounds ready, although the weather over the last couple of weeks has been pretty damaging.

"We’re hopeful though. If we do get out it’s a game we’re definitely looking to win and start our season well.

"We managed to beat them twice last season so hopefully we can keep that going this season.

"We’re missing a couple of experienced lads in Joe Padmore and Theo Clarke which is a blow but gives opportunities to other lads.

"Charlie comes in to take the gloves and bat in the top order for his first debut which is exciting and I’m sure he’ll have a successful season for us.”