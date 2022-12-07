Ricky Hall won the Whitby CC first team bowling award for the 2022 season
Whitby Cricket Club held their presentation evening at Sneaton Castle recently to celebrate the 2022 season and recognise the valuable contribution of both players and volunteers.
Head Coach Mike Stones was inducted into the Whitby Cricket Club Hall of Fame. He becomes the eighth inductee and his entry was well deserved recognition as his dedication to Junior cricket over the years
The Corporal Damian Lawrence Memorial Trophy for most improved U18 player was won by Rhys Buck, who also won the 3rds batting prize, scored over 1000 runs in his first season playing senior cricket in the NYSD.
The second team bowling award was won by Whitby Cricket Club stalwart Steve Crowther.