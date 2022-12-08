Wicketkeeper/batter Ben Gill takes on Scarborough Cricket Club captaincy

New Scarborough Cricket Club skipper Ben Gill, left, and one of his first signings, batter Matty Turnbull PHOTO BY SIMON DOBSON

The latter has stood down from the role following the 2022 campaign, writes Simon Dobson.

The wicket keeper/batter has enjoyed two successful campaigns in charge of Malton & Old Malton Cricket Club leading them to promotion from the YPLN Championship into the Premier League North for the first time in their history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 31-year-old has also played at Stamford Bridge before spending eight years at Sheriff Hutton Bridge where he was an integral part of their YPLN Championship-winning outfit.

Batter Rob Pinder has joined Scarborough Cricket Club

Gill said: “I am delighted to have been appointed as captain of this historic cricket club and I can’t wait to get started.”

With over 3,000 runs and nearly 300 keeping dismissals to his name, the left-hander will bring his excellent all-round skills to North Marine Road, along with an impressive captaincy reputation and determined to bring in a communal atmosphere to the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new skipper added: "I encourage my sides to play a positive, entertaining brand of cricket, support each other and enjoying each other’s success is key.

“Our aim is to challenge for the major honours in a highly competitive league."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the departures of Breidyn Schaper and Duncan Brown, Gill has already been active in securing replacements with the signings of Matty Turnbull and Rob Pinder who have both joined alongside the skipper.

Turnbull excelled in 2022, hitting 932 runs at an average of 62.33, while Pinder has an imposing run-making reputation over the past decade with Sheriff Hutton Bridge and Malton within the upper echelons of the York Senior League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The duo both impressed earlier in their careers in the Scarborough Beckett Cricket League as youngsters with Ebberston and Staxton respectively.

Gill said: "Bringing in both Matty and Rob will strengthen the batting unit, plus it gives us different options with several left handers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad