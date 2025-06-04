Will Atkinson takes magnificent seven wickets in Pocklington CC victory

Batsman Neal Jackson hits crucial 63 as Pocklington CC see off Dunnington. Photo by Phil Gilbank

​Pocklington CC bowler Will Atkinson snapped up a magnificent seven wickets as his team won by 19 runs in YPLN Championship East at home to Sutton-on-Hull.

Atkinson ended up with match-winning figures of 7-59 as Sutton ended up on 206-9 in pursuit of Pock’s 225-9, securing the home side’s first league win of the season.

Neal Jackson was the star batsman for Pock, as his excellent 77 helped hold the home side’s innings together, and then Atkinson shone with the ball to peg back Sutton.

Pock 2nds lost by three wickets at Londesborough Park 2nds.

Skipper John Chaplin’s impressive 75no steered the visitors to 150 all out in 36.2 overs, Tom Williamson taking 4-25, Ben Lewis and Harry Rook chipping in with two wickets each.

Park were in trouble in reply as Freddie Hara bagged 4-32 but Euan Walker (43) and Edward Rook (26) paved the way for a winning 153-7 in 40.2 overs.

Centurions John Fiorentini and skipper Ian Scott helped Division 5 Ebor high-flyers Pocklington 3rds hang on for a two-run win at Sherburn Eversley 2nds.

Fiorentini hit 100 and Scott 102 in an opening stand of 163 as Pock posted 263-4, B Davidson taking 350 as Sherburn ended on 261-6.

Londesborough Park won by 15 runs at Flixton.

Park opener Harvey Laverack set a steady pace with 45 before Thomas Rook (30), Oliver Rook (26), Jack Cowling (30) and captain Michael Drewery (38no) took them to 234-7.

Londesborough bowlers Ben Shingles took 4-44 and brother Joe 3-46 as Flixton were all out for 219.

Yapham CC eased to a nine-wicket win at home to Acomb 2nds.

Acomb struggled to 107 all out after 33.3 overs, Stuart Wainwright taking 4-30 off his 12 overs.

Yapham made short work of it with 108-1 off 24.2 overs, Paul Van Dijk 43no and Wainwright unbeaten on 41.

Yapham 2nds were never in the hunt as they chased hosts Stillington’s 213-6 and folded to 130 all out, Joe Moore standing out with 62.

On Bank Holiday Monday, Yapham lost by 28 runs in a rain-affected match at New Earswick, while Yapham 2nds won by 68 runs at home to Bishopthorpe, Jake Fairey smashing 85no, Joe Moore 80 and Jack Foster 59 for the hosts.

A weakened Yapham Women’s team lost by 10 wickets at home to Saxton but Yapham 3rds earned their first win of the season, seeing off visitors Heworth 4ths by 34 runs, Matthew Stubbings hitting 53 and Pat Wahl taking 5 for 26 off 5 overs.