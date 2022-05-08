Will Bradley sparkles as Division Two leaders Ganton claim victory at Snainton

Cricket reports

The hosts were dismissed for 143 in 44 overs, Paul Nicholson hitting 32 and Michael Kipling 28, with Will Bradley snapping up 4-19.

Mike Eyre took 3-27 to give Ganton a few nervy moments but fine batting from skipper Bradley (48) and 34 apiece from opener Dan Connor and Philip Elliott saw the visitors safely home.

Cayton 2nds won by seven runs in a high-scoring contest at home to Wykeham 2nds.

Simon Glave top-scored with 44, Jake Seastron 37, skipper James Barber 28 and John Crowe 32 as the hosts were all out for 245 from 44.1 overs, George Shannon the top Wykeham bowler with 4-49 from 10 overs.

The visitors slipped to 83-5, but skipper Gareth Bernard (68) and Dan Bateson (36no) gave Wykeham hope only to fall agonisingly short on 238-8

Daz Jones, with 3-35, was the top bowler for Cayton.

Mulgrave 2nds eased to a 124-run win at home to Glaisdale.

Rob Golding hit 54 for the home side, Pete Stentiford 47, George Speakman 30 and Simon Kipling 26 as Mulgrave posted 218-8, Graham Featherstone snapping up 4-32.

The visitors then collapsed from 52-1 to 94 all out, opener Alex Burtt top-scoring with 48, Ben Duell the top bowler with 3-13.

Scalby 2nds raced to a nine-wicket win at seven-man Settrington.

The hosts were all out for 48 in 18 overs, Ben Corner not out for 17, Max Hesp and Adrian Hollingsworth taking two wickets apiece.

Lee Kerr's 33no steered Scalby to a winning 50-1 from 10.5 overs.

Nawton Grange won by 35 runs at Seamer & Irton 2nds.

Nathan Marwood struck 37 for Grange, Archie O'Neill 25 and Jack Deighton 24 as they made 174-8, Dan Jewitt scooping 4-24.

Openers Matt Pearson (47) and Harley Adams (32) shared a stand of 82, but then the hosts slumped to 139 all out as O'Neill capped a cracking all-round show with 4-15.

Grosmont skittled 10-man Muston for just 45 runs as they sealed a rapid 10-wicket Division Three win.

A Parker took 3-5 as Muston were dismissed, A Clarkson's 23no steering Grosmont to a winning 46-0 from 15.5 overs.

Filey 2nds strolled to a 101-run win at home to Great Habton 2nds, while Wold Newton won by one wicket in a thriller at home to Scarborough Rugby Club.

Folkton & Flixton 3rds conceded their match at Flamborough.

Josh Harvey's 103 from just 82 balls steered Bridlington 3rds to a nine-wicket Division Four win at home to Staxton 2nds.

Craig Hill had earlier struck an excellent 100, sharing an opening stand of 82 with Elliot Cooper (39) and a partnership of 87 for the third wicket with Mark Dove (43) as Staxton posted 194-4, Hill blasting 14 fours and four sixes in his innings.

Harvey raced to his terrific ton thanks to seven sixes and 11 fours, putting on an impressive 171 for the first wicket with Ben Leeson (73no in 91 balls).

Brompton are the early leaders after their seven-wicket success at Scarborough 3rds.

Tony Hulme took 3-26 and Ash Mudd 3-27 as Scarborough were dismissed for 131, opener Ben Crick top-scoring with 27.

An unbeaten half-century fourth-wicket stand between Alex Bennett (26no) and Chris Spenceley (26no) steered Brompton to victory after earlier knocks from openers Robin Siddle (32) and Dan Reardon (21), Paul Melling taking an impressive 3-24 in defeat for the hosts.

Skipper Nick Lock was the key man as Malton & Old Malton 3rds earned a six-wicket triumph at Forge Valley 2nds.

Lock was the top Malton bowler with 4-16 as Valley posted 130-6, Dan Taylor hitting 30 and Byju Ousephutty 29 as Valley struggled.

All-rounder Lock then shut down Valley's bowlers with 52no, sharing an unbeaten stand of 64 for the fifth wicket with Gary Hall (24no).

Jish Rewcroft's excellent 74 steered Ravenscar 2nds to a 61-run home win against 10-man Malton & Old Malton 4ths.

All-rounder Rewcroft dominated the home innings of 169-7, and then Malton were limited to a meagre 108-7, Andrew Mann scoring 33.

Nine-man Thornton Dale 2nds triumphed by six wickets at 10-man Scalby 3rds.

Andy Parsons and John Ellis took three wickets apiece for Dale as the hosts were dismissed for 117.

Jon Cooper's 63 sealed the win for Dale, with solid support from veteran opener John Kinghorn (29no).