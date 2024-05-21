Will Norman and Sam Tennant star in Bridlington Cricket Club’s home win against Patrington

Bridlington CC get on the front foot in their home win against Patrington. PHOTOS: TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

Another great all-round team effort saw Bridlington CC 1sts continue their strong start to the YLPN Championship East season with a 25-run success at home to Patrington on Saturday.

Will Norman’s excellent innings of 77 from 69 deliveries, including four fours and a six, allied to Sam Tennant’s explosive 67 from just 48 balls, which saw him smash four sixes and five fours, as Brid made 236-6 from 50 overs, Casey Rudd earlier hitting 29, Freddie Gunning 18 and Sam Wragg 16.

Patrington looked to be in a very commanding position at 104-1 and 172-3, but the home bowling attack kept working hard and this reaped the rewards as the visitors were dismissed for 211 in 48.3 overs.

Elliot Traves was the leading bowler for Brid with 4-54, Ben Traves and Ricky Robinson also taking a couple of wickets apiece.

The hosts in batting action against Patrington.

Brid carried on their fine form with a 20-run win at Brandesburton in their Hunters Cup second round clash on Sunday.

The top three of Casey Rudd (49), Jordan Baker (38) and Sam Tennant (37) gave Brid a solid foundation, Ricky Robinson adding 27no as they posted 184-5 in the T20 competition.

Elliot Traves and Ricky Robinson snapped up two wickets apiece as the hosts were limited to 164-6.