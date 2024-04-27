Winning starts for Flixton and Scarborough CC 2nds
The young all-rounder top-scored with a well-crafted 51 (84 balls) as his side made 165 all out. Brad Milburn (42) and Hayden Williamson who added 25 also made vital contributions.
Weerasoorya then claimed 3-28 from 11 overs, supported well by Williamson (2-35), which allowed Tom Bussey to mop up the tail with remarkable figures of 5-6 as the seconds got off to a perfect start, winning by 43 runs.
In the Yorkshire Premier League North Championship East, Flixton started their campaign with a comprehensive 94 run win at home to Patrington.
Having lost the toss and asked to bat first, new Flixton captain Will Hutchinson led by example with an impressive and stylish 82 in testing conditions.
Elliot Hatton (65) and Jake Hatton (25) helped push the score along to a more than healthy 248-9 at the interval.
Pick of the Patrington bowlers was Glenn Ratcliffe with 4-39.
Young Mukul Mahesh on debut for Flixton removed both McKinley brothers, Ashley and Connor within the first four overs putting the visitors on the back foot.
Wickets fell regularly until Billy Ineson (33) and Grant Van Es (33) showed some late order resistance. Mahesh finished with 3 for 33 with Connor Stephenson, Callum and Elliot Hatton taking two wickets apiece with Patrington finishing on 154 from 41 overs.
This coming Saturday Flixton are at home again to Sutton on Hull