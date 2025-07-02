Winning weekend for Bridlington Cricket Club 1sts

Sam Wragg in batting action for Brid. Photo by Kirsty Dew - TCF Photography

​Bridlington Cricket Club’s first team cruised to a seven-wicket success at home to Londesborough Park in the Yorkshire Premier League North Premier Division 2 on Saturday, following it up with a seven-run win against Scarborough 24 hours later in the first round of the YPLN Hundred.

​It was yet another great all-round team effort by the Dukes Park team, but the highlight was definitely Jordan Baker’s powerful 109 not out in 108 balls, including seven sixes and seven fours, which steered the hosts to victory.

The visitors won the toss and opted to bat first on another red-hot Saturday afternoon.

Park struggled to take full advantage of batting first early on, as opening bowler Adam Newington claimed 3-42 from his 13 overs.

Jack Cowling and skipper Mike Drewery were the first away batsmen to get going, the latter smacking 38 from 34 deliveries – including two sixes and four fours, while Cowling top-scored with a composed 60 in 98 balls, including 10 fours.

Charlie Rook also dug in for a steady 36 and Steve Dawson blasted 30 from just 15 deliveries – including three sixes and two fours – as Park posted a total of 227-9.

A rapid 33 in just 19 balls from opener Sam Wragg got Brid off to a flier, then skipper Casey Rudd (44) and Baker put on 79 for the second wicket.

Baker and Calum Hatton (29) shared a superb third-wicket stand of 92 to take Brid to the brink of victory, Baker making it to three figures as he secured the win with 231-3 in just 40.1 overs.

On Sunday, opening batsman Wragg was once again on top form, smashing 57 in only 28 balls as the hosts reached 151-8 from their 100 balls.

The opener hammered 11 fours and one six, while fellow opener Baker added 23 from 15 deliveries as the home side made a solid start.

At 114-2 Brid looked to be in charge but Scarborough battled back with the ball as Kieran Rutter’s 4-15 pegged them back to 151-8, with only an undefeated 25 from Josh Mainprize ensuring that the hosts posted a respectable total.

Newington’s 2-15 in his four overs helped the home bowling attack restrict the youthful Scarborough side to 144-5 in reply despite a stunning 89no from opener Daniel O’Conner in just 53 balls.