​Woodhouse Grange CC 1sts’ losing sequence continues with defeat at home to Hull Zingari

Woodhouse Grange CC 2nds Skipper Matthew Ainley hit 91 to lead his side to a big win over Londesborough Park. Photo by Phil Gilbank

​Woodhouse Grange Cricket Club 1sts’ losing sequence continued as they went down by 32 runs at home to Hull Zingari in the YPLN Premier Division.

Off-spinners James Finch and Jonny Shepherdson had identical figures of 3-46 as Zingari were bowled out for 179, by Phil Gilbank.

At 106-3 Woodhouse looked to be on course for victory before a collapse ensued, losing their last seven wickets for 41 runs to be all out 147, Imal Liyanage top scoring with 32.

The side got a win the following day in the T20 Blast, beating Knaresborough by 107, but they failed to back that up, closing a dozen short against Harrogate to go out of the competition.

Woodhouse Grange 2nds thumped Londesborough Park by 177 runs at Park Farm.

Harry Jackson gave Woodhouse 2s one of his customary quick starts before rain intervened.

On the resumption skipper Matt Ainley hammered 91 runs to take his side to a daunting 257-5.

It was well out of a Park's reach as spin twins Chris Suddaby and Rob Gainer hurried Londesborough out for 87.

But it was a hit and miss performance with a patched-up 2nds side at South Milford on Sunday that saw them dumped them out of the National Village Cup.

Three wickets each for Ryan Thompson and Rob Gainer sent back South Milford for 164.

In a fluctuating response Woodhouse got within six runs of their target before a disastrous run-out finally killed their hopes.

At Scholes, Woodhouse Grange 3rds held the home side to 175-8; their strong batting line-up knocking off the runs in 31 overs at 176-4, Joe Barr top scoring with 47 not out.

Woodhouse Grange 4ths made 176-9 at home to Bilton-in-Ainsty with half centuries from Harry Matthews and Dave Shanks; but the league leaders comfortably surpassed that with 177-2.

Stamford Bridge lost a cliffhanger at Low Catton Road, going down by one wicket to Easingwold.

Martyn Woodliffe (34) and Liam Easton (24) gave Bridge a solid start, then skipper Chris Wood's unbeaten 79 steered his side to 180-5.

Kevin Murphy's 3-45 put Bridge on the brink of victory, but Easingwold's last pair got them over the line in the penultimate over at 181-9.

