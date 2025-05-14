Woodhouse Grange's Lee Goddard hit 92no in their defeat to Sheriff Hutton Bridge. Photo by Phil Gilbank

Woodhouse Grange 1sts’ unbeaten start to 2025 stuttered to a stop at home in the league to Sheriff Hutton Bridge on Saturday, before going out of the National Cup at Woodlands the following day.

Against rivals SHB, Woodhouse posted a challenging 278-7 after Harry Gamble (68) and Imal Liyanage (38) made a good start before Lee Goddard took over with 92no - giving him 472 runs in his last five innings, writes Phil Gilbank.

But Sheriff Hutton's reply matched them shot for shot, and despite Tom Neal's 3-49 the Bridge won with seven balls to spare through Adam Fisher's unbeaten 118.

Going to Woodlands, Bradford League champions for four of the last five years, would always be tough.

A number of Grange bats got in then got out, opener Gamble making 42 and No 8 Zac Wilson's late 38 not out boosting them to 199-9. But it was not enough as Woodlands responded with 201-4, Chris Suddaby's 3-31 the most successful return.

Elsewhere, Woodhouse 2nds and 3rds won convincingly; 2nds posting 259-8 through Rob Gainer (92) and Harry Jackson (65), then Suddaby taking 4-51 to bowl Flixton out 79 short.

And Woodhouse 3rds had a 72-run success, runs from Joe Barr (58 no), Lewis Ainley (48) and Phil Stothard (46) then George Baty's 6-26 shooting out Saxton.

John Gilbank steered Woodhouse 4ths to an unlikely one-wicket win at Bishopthorpe, taking 3-39 in the home side's 193-9 then scoring 64 not out to take Grange to 194-9 with a over to spare.

Pocklington CC 1sts lost by 28 runs at Goole Town despite 5-34 for Eddy Lomas as Goole racked up 277-9, Richard Readman hitting 64 in reply, along with 42s from Lomas and A Ashby as Pock fell short on 249.

Depleted Londesborough Park were overwhelmed at Harrogate, 'Gate making 301-5, Oliver Rook claiming three victims, then Park collapsing to 77 all out.

Stamford Bridge won big again against Patrington, James Pick's 101 and Chris Wood's 64no setting 266-5, then Kevin Murphy's 6-56 spinning Patrington out for 199.

RUGBY UNION: Pocklington RUFC brought the final curtain down on the 2024-25 season by beating a President's XV 35-29.

The powerful President's men looked like running away with it early on, but Pocklington's young side came from behind to snatch victory, inspired by Rob Boddy's hattrick.