Woodhouse Grange CC 1sts slip to league and cup defeats
Against rivals SHB, Woodhouse posted a challenging 278-7 after Harry Gamble (68) and Imal Liyanage (38) made a good start before Lee Goddard took over with 92no - giving him 472 runs in his last five innings, writes Phil Gilbank.
But Sheriff Hutton's reply matched them shot for shot, and despite Tom Neal's 3-49 the Bridge won with seven balls to spare through Adam Fisher's unbeaten 118.
Going to Woodlands, Bradford League champions for four of the last five years, would always be tough.
A number of Grange bats got in then got out, opener Gamble making 42 and No 8 Zac Wilson's late 38 not out boosting them to 199-9. But it was not enough as Woodlands responded with 201-4, Chris Suddaby's 3-31 the most successful return.
Elsewhere, Woodhouse 2nds and 3rds won convincingly; 2nds posting 259-8 through Rob Gainer (92) and Harry Jackson (65), then Suddaby taking 4-51 to bowl Flixton out 79 short.
And Woodhouse 3rds had a 72-run success, runs from Joe Barr (58 no), Lewis Ainley (48) and Phil Stothard (46) then George Baty's 6-26 shooting out Saxton.
John Gilbank steered Woodhouse 4ths to an unlikely one-wicket win at Bishopthorpe, taking 3-39 in the home side's 193-9 then scoring 64 not out to take Grange to 194-9 with a over to spare.
Pocklington CC 1sts lost by 28 runs at Goole Town despite 5-34 for Eddy Lomas as Goole racked up 277-9, Richard Readman hitting 64 in reply, along with 42s from Lomas and A Ashby as Pock fell short on 249.
Depleted Londesborough Park were overwhelmed at Harrogate, 'Gate making 301-5, Oliver Rook claiming three victims, then Park collapsing to 77 all out.
Stamford Bridge won big again against Patrington, James Pick's 101 and Chris Wood's 64no setting 266-5, then Kevin Murphy's 6-56 spinning Patrington out for 199.
RUGBY UNION: Pocklington RUFC brought the final curtain down on the 2024-25 season by beating a President's XV 35-29.
The powerful President's men looked like running away with it early on, but Pocklington's young side came from behind to snatch victory, inspired by Rob Boddy's hattrick.