Woodhouse Grange CC 1sts slump to defeat at York CC

Harry Jackson hit an excellent 66 not out in Woodhouse Grange's league win on Saturday. Photo by Simon Dobson

​Woodhouse Grange CC lost a third Yorkshire Premier League North Premier Division match in a row when a disappointing batting display saw them go down by 78 runs at York.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grange bowled York out for 184 spearheaded by Zac Wilson's 3-29; but the early Woodhouse batsmen were blown away as they slumped to 31-5, writes Phil Gilbank.

Only Imal Lyanage held firm, fighting a lone battle in vain in making 68 before being last out, with none of his teammates getting near double figures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In contrast, Woodhouse Grange 2nds thrashed York 2nds by 10 wickets.

York were bowled out for 97 in the 45th over, Alex Fell claiming the first four wickets.

In reply Woodhouse were in a hurry, racing to victory in just 11 overs, with Harry Jackson blasting an unbeaten 66.

And it was a repeat story 24 hours later in the National Village Cup - Woodhouse Grange 2nds sending back South Holderness for just 71 with three victims each for Ryan Thompson, Rob Gainer and Matt Shepherd, then speeding to 72-3, again in 11 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Woodhouse Grange 3rds bowled out Castleford 2nds for 51 thanks to Matt Shepherd's superb 5-16 and Riley Cooper's impressive 4-5, and though batting wasn't easy they reached their target at 52-6.

Woodhouse Grange 4ths didn't get enough runs when they were put in at Hovingham, making 130, John Gilbank 40 not out, and being overhauled at 134-3.