Woodhouse Grange Cricket Club 2nds are pictured after winning the York Senior League's T20 Cup.

Playing predominately against other club’s first teams, they are 30 points clear in the league's Championship East table after beating Bridlington by 26 runs on Saturday, openers Tom Stubley 70 aand Chris Wood 77 and quickie Tom Burdett 5-33.

They they donned their coloured kit on Sunday to blast 192-5 against Easingwold, Ted Baty starring with bat and ball as they restricted Easingwold to 154-9.

In the final Woodhouse posted 181-6, Harry Jackson smashing 76 from 44 balls, then Alex Burton's three wickets reducing Hull Zingari to 70-6 before a late flurry got them to 15 runs adrift at the end for Grange skipper Steve Burdett to collect the cup.

Woodhouse 1st XI's overseas, Jerome Bossr, was intent on going out on a high as he steered his side to a convincing win at York which takes them to joint second in the Yorkshire Premier North table..

Bossr's return to South Africa is imminent.

But his rapid 142 from 106 deliveries, sharing an opening partnership of 203 with Harry Gamble, 56, took them to a season's best 348-7.

In reply York were all out for 312 with Josh Jackson and Rich Walton both claiming four victims.

But they were unable to do the double as they went down by 14 runs at York in the 40 over Yorkshire Premier League North Knockout Cup the following day, despite Tom Young taking 5-16 to dismiss York for 211.

Replying Grange slumped to 84-6 with Jonny Shepherdson (40) and James Finch (50no ) and never managed to get up with the rate, finishing 197-9.

Woodhouse 3rds registered a welcome win by 44 runs at Easington thanks to Olly Sherwood's 104 and Joe Brittons 5-45.

Londesborough Park won by two wickets in Division 1 East at Kirkella.

Ben Shingles took a superb 5-39 as the hosts were skittled for 134.