Woodhouse Grange CC centurion Chris Bilton. Photo by Phil Gilbank

​Woodhouse Grange Cricket Club 1sts finally got back to winning ways at Beverley on Saturday - but it was a close run thing that went to the wire.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​From 49-3 a 100 Woodhouse partnership between Chris Bilton and skipper James Finch laid a solid platform.

Finch went for 42, but Bilton continued to his second ton of the season before being dismissed for exactly 100.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Big hitting from Joe Hall and Matthew Ainley in the later overs set Beverley a target of 255.

Beverley were looking good at 177-2 when the accurate Tom Neal took a stunning return catch; and 78 runs from the remaining 10 overs proved too much for the home side against accurate Grange bowling.

Recalled off-spinner Chris Suddaby torpedoed the Beverley hopes by taking three wickets for just one run in the penultimate over as the hosts fell 14 short.

Woodhouse backed that up by defeating Sheriff Hutton Bridge by 32 runs on Sunday in the League Cup second round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neal boosted the Woodhouse total to 195-9 with an undefeated 44 after they has been struggling at 109-7; then Suddaby ripped out Sheriff Hutton Bridge for 163 with 4-22 after the Bridge were looking on course at 107-3 in the 17th over.

Woodhouse Grange 2nds convincingly beat Patrington with Harry Jackson blasting 97 in their 247-7.

The Woodhouse Grange 3rds lost at Goole by 13 runs; but the 4th team had a league win on Saturday followed by cup success 24-hours later.

The youth and experience of Alex Collins and Nick Myers, with 76 not out each, took them to 210-3 and a seven wicket win over Bolton Percy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Alex Rutherford was again amongst the wickets as Dringhouses were skilled for just 33 in reply to Grange's 133-8.

Stamford Bridge beat Premier Division 2 leaders Carlton Towers by 54 runs thanks to a magnificent 159 by Jerome Bossr – 128 of them coming in boundaries as Bridge totalled 308-9.

But Olly Rook’s innings of 70 was not enough for Londesborough Park in the same league as their 153 was comfortably overhauled by York at 157-3.