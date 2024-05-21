Freddie Collins is congratulated by his Woodhouse teammates against Driffield before they were pipped at the post by the visitors.

After an agonising league loss on Saturday, Woodhouse Grange CC bounced back with an emphatic cup win 24 hours later.

With a couple of overs to go Woodhouse looked on course for another league victory, but Yorkshire Academy bat Noah Kelly then started to hit out to reach 100 not out and get Driffield over the line with one wicket and one ball to spare, writes Phil Gilbank.

Freddie Collins and Chris Suddaby both claimed three wickets in vain.

Earlier opener Harry Gamble top scored with 51 as Grange set a challenging target of 189 that Kelly's heroics overhauled.

Chris Bilton was on top form in the cup win for Grange on Sunday.

Next day Woodhouse thumped Barnsley in the Heavy Woolen Cup.

Woodhouse, the first club outside the West Riding, to play in the competition, made 241-9 thanks to an 111-run partnership between Chris Bilton (44) and Tommy Hudson (52).

Barnsley were in with a shout when New Zealand international Jacob Cummin (53) was at the crease, but they fell away to 164 all out, Rich Walton and Tom Neal both taking three wickets.

Woodhouse 2nds had two big wins.

Harry Jackson's 85 and Joe Hall's 63 saw them to 292-8 at Driffield 2nds, then Alex Burton and Steve Burdett bowled them to an 84 run victory.

In Sunday's T20 Cup, Matthew Ainley's 60 ensured a 46-run success over Dunnington 1sts.

Matt Shepherd's marvellous 122 not out was not enough for Woodhouse 3rds as they lost by four wickets to Burn; but the 4ths beat Stillington by five wickets thanks to Max Wilson's unbeaten 60.

Londesborough Park pulled off a great five-wicket win at Championship East leaders Folkton & Flixton.

Stand-in Flixton captain Rich Malthouse won the toss and elected to bat.

Progress was steady with Malthouse making 33 but wickets began to fall when spinner James Beevers (4-48) came into the attack, joined by fellow slow bowler Ben Shingles (3-44).

Jake Hatton made 39 but with Flixton reduced to 131-8, Calum Hatton (35no) and Marley Ward (41no) put on 66 with an unbeaten ninth wicket partnership leaving Flixton on 197-8 after 50 overs.