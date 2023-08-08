Woodhouse's Phil Stothard celebrating his second wicket against Yorkshire Gentlemen. PHOTO BY PHIL GILBANK

At their Escrick Park country house setting, the Gentlemen still play the game's bygone form - time cricket, not overs - and they looked to be holding out for a draw until a flurry of late wickets gave Woodhouse the win just before the clock ran down, writes Phil Gilbank.

After the traditional morning start Woodhouse blasted out of the blocks, opener Matt Ainley (27) and Number 3 Joe Hall (31), but were 110-6 at lunch on a difficult pitch and outfield.

Then Number 7 Chris Wood accelerated in style to 62, boosting his side to 223 all out.

That was always going to be a big ask for Yorkshire Gentlemen who concentrated on early defence against the regular Woodhouse attack and plodded to 110-2.

A change of tactics then paid off as occasional tweakers were introduced to torpedo the Gentlemen, their last eight wickets going down for 41.

Desperate to give his net leg spinners a go in the middle, Phil Stothard duly bought two victims.

Skipper Dan Wilson has spent a lifetime behind the stumps but decided not to keep wicket and have a bowl, enjoying himself so much he sent down 22 overs on the bounce and claimed 3-34.

Tensions grew with time running out but a fortuitous run-out and match winning delivery from Ainley gave Woodhouse the win by 72 runs.

Most midweek cricket was also washed out, including the last night of the Foss Evening League, which left Asgard Vikings as 2023 champions.

But Woodhouse 4ths have had a diificult league campaign, but they earned themselves a day in the limelight on Thursday in defeating favourites Nawton Grange in the Wilberfoss Trophy, Division Three's knockout cup.

Seven batsmen got into double figures, led by George Baty's 33no, as Woodhouse posted 141-8 in 20 overs.