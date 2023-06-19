Chris Bilton shone in Woodhouse Grange's win at Beverley Town.

Chasing 241, Woodhouse moved smoothly to a 95-run opening partnership before Andrew Bilton (61) went first, writes Phil Gilbank.

Against his former club, Harry Gamble (63) took them to 189 in partnership with Chris Bilton before being run out.

Grange were still strolling it, before wickets started to tumble, six batsmen coming and going while Bilton watched from the other end.

He was 74no when No 10 Sam Britton smacked the match-winning run to see Grange breathlessly home.

Earlier, quickie Tom Neal spearheaded Woodhouse's bowling with 3-45, then spinners Suddaby, Walton and Finch took two wickets apiece.

Woodhouse 2nds remain clear at the top of Championship East with a 95-run win over Brandesburton.

But a marvellous 11-match winning streak, nine league and two cup, shuddered to a halt when knocked out of the National Village Cup at Patrington on Sunday by 133 runs.

Young keeper Joe Hall made a maiden Grange ton (108), and Harry Jackson added a brisk 40no to take Grange 2nds to 246-7.

After the youngsters got the runs, the old hands then took the wickets, three apiece for Josh Jackson and Steve Burdett sending Brandesburton back for 151.

But the boot was on the other foot next day in the cup, Patrington piling up 255 in 40 overs, then bowling Woodhouse out for 122.

