Woodhouse Grange CC sunk by Driffield Town CC in last-ball thriller

Luke Smith (white hat centre) leads off Stamford Bridge after taking 6-17 to destroy Woodhouse Grange 2nds. Photo by Phil Gilbank

​Woodhouse Grange CC and Driffield Town CC make a habit of producing thrillers.

Last year Driff sneaked it with a ball to spare; Saturday was even closer, a dropped catch from the last ball meant agony for Woodhouse as Driffield scampered the winning runs, writes Phil Gilbank.

Chris Bilton hit an immaculate 104 for Woodhouse, and No 7 Tom Neal added 68 not out as Grange posted 290-8.

The advantage kept vacillating, Noah Kelly again Woodhouse's nemesis making 136.

It came down to Driffield needing two from the final delivery, the difficult chance in the deep was spilled leaving Woodhouse pointless as Driffield celebrated their five-wicket triumph.

And just a fortnight after all four Woodhouse sides won their Saturday fixtures, this time the boot was on the other foot as all four lost.

While the first team encounter went to the wire, back at Woodhouse the seconds were drubbed by local rivals Stamford Bridge.

No Woodhouse batsman got into double figures as Stamford seamers Luke Smith (6-17) and Liam Easton (4-14) skittled them for 39.

Stamford had a couple of scares but coasted home at 40-2.

Woodhouse 3rds also lost at Carlton Towers.

Young seamer Ryan Thompson took 4-68 as Towers set 226-7 before Woodhouse fell 73 short.

You don't find many ex-county fast bowlers in fourth team cricket, but Woodhouse 4ths faced ex-Yorkshire quickie Nick Thornicroft home to Stillington, making a good fist of it before losing by eight runs.

Stillington made 223-4, Woodhouse looked on course through Luke Bailey (69) and Adam Walters (61) before being bowled out in the penultimate over.

Woodhouse 2nds redeemed themselves on Sunday beating Woodlands 2nds in the Heavy Woollen Cup.

Ryan Thomson and Steve Burdett claimed three victims each in Woodlands' 162; then Harry Jackson (55) and Aussie newcomer Clay Mulgrew (27) shared a 90 opening partnership, with skipper Matthew Ainley (32no) seeing his side home at 164-5.

Londesborough Park’s losing run continued against Acomb, making a good start but falling away to 157 all out, Acomb replying with 158-4, Ben and Joe Shingles sharing the wickets.