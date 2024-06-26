Woodhouse Grange CC teams earn clean sweep of excellent league wins on Saturday

Rich Williman batting for Pocklington 2nds against Woodhouse Grange 3rds. PHOTO BY PHIL GILBANK

All four Woodhouse Grange sides had big league wins on Saturday.

The Grange 1st XI moved up to fifth in the Premier League table with an eight wicket success at home to Easingwold.

The visitors made a solid start but first change Sam Britton depth-charged the innings with 4-42 from his left arm seam.

Easingwold lost wickets at regular intervals, though last man, Woodhouse legend Tom Quinn, produced a typical late thrash against his former club to get the visitors to 154 all out.

Rich Williman batting for Pocklington 2nds against Woodhouse Grange 3rds. PHOTOS BY PHIL GILBANK

Grange's Harry Gamble (47) and Lee Goddard built an untroubled 74-run opening stand, and when they fell Chris Bilton and Imal Lyanage took over to steer the side to 157-2.

Woodhouse 2nds travelled to Patrington and won by five wickets. Alex Burton's 4-40 sent Patrington back for 206, and Grange batsmen Jonny Shepherdson (85no) and Rob Gainer (60) saw them home inside 38 overs at 210-5.

In their local derby encounter, Woodhouse 3rds beat Pocklington 2nds by six wickets.

Rich Williman (31) gave Pock a steady start, but they were only 52 at the inning's halfway mark.

The score was boosted to 168-8 by big blows from Finlay Waldron (34) and skipper John Chaplin (33). Alex Rutherford 3-25 was the most successful Grange bowler.

The Pock bowlers also kept it tight initially, but experienced pair Marcus Smith (63) and Phil Stothard (52no) steered Grange to victory in the 42nd over.

Woodhouse 4ths hammered New Earswick where Dylan Lloyd and skipper Dave Shanks took three wickets each to pin New Earswick to 112-9, which Grange openers Max Wilson and Gavin Wright overhauled in just 17 overs.

Alex Downey’s superb 7-33 helped Pocklington 1sts win by 22 runs at home to Beverley 2nds.

Cameron Mitchell smashed 61, Neal Jackson 50 and with 26 apiece from Liam Serginson and James Fletcher steered them to 225-9, then Downey destroyed Beverley.

Pock 3rds lost out in a close game away against Ben Johnson, after bowling their hosts out for 139 the 3rds were then bowled out themselves for 133, John Fiorentini (4-26) in the wickets whilst Ian Scott (51) hit another half century.

The Pock 4ths played on Sunday and fell short in their run chase, Ovington hit 163-6 whilst Pock fell short on 142-5.

Freddie Forman (50) the star for Pock with an unbeaten half century.

Londesborough Park's six-match winning run came to an end when they were pipped by three runs at Dunnington.

Adam Iyer made 61no to boost Dunnington to 194-9, Harvey Laverack and Tom Sowersby both taking three wickets for Park.