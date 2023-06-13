Woodhouse Grange Cricket Club players and sponsors pictured between their two victories on Sunday. PHOTO BY PHIL GILBANK

Bowlers were on top for the league derby with Stamford Bridge when Stamford progressed to 118-3 then lost their last seven wickets for 17 runs as spinners James and Chris Suddaby cleaned up with four victims apiece, writes Phil Gilbank.

Woodhouse also got a sound start, before they also had a middle order wobble.

But Chris Bilton was unperturbed and was 48 not out when they reached their target at 139-7.

The sponsors turned out in force and players donned their coloured kit to beat Stamford and York in their T20 Blast play-off.

They kept it tight to peg Stamford to 86-5, then Tom Young (31no) and Rich Walton (22 from 6 balls) got them there in a hurry at 88-4. Woodhouse saved the best for last, hammering big-city York by eight wickets to go through to the T20 finals day.

York lost three early wickets, then Jonny Shepherdson (3-8) got the last three as York were all out for 123.

It never troubled Woodhouse, Jerome Bossr (23) and on-form Shepherdson (43) gave them a brisk start, and Chris Bilton was once more assured on his way to 48 not out to see them home with seven wickets and six overs to spare.

Woodhouse 2nds remain clear in the Championship after a convincing win at Folkton & Flixton, bowling out the home side for 150, and getting there at 151-2, Joe Hall hitting 42no.

Woodhouse 3rds and 4ths both lost.

Pocklington pulled off the surprise of the day when they went to Hedon and shattered South Holderness’ unbeaten record.

Neal Jackson (69) and Cam Mitchell (92) led a Pock run feast as they posted 276-6, then Dan Littlewood’s 4-41 spearheaded bowling out the league leaders for 203 and a 73-run triumph.

Great weekend all round as all Pock’s four teams won, with Ian Scott hitting another ton for the thirds.

Londesborough Park were also in high-scoring form.

Park 1sts’ two-wicket win with 228-8 against Hull Zingari thanks to openers James Beevers (81) and Mike Drewery (51), and Ben Lewis scoring 121 out of 228-5 in Park seconds’ five-wicket win at Beverley.