Jonny Shepherdson and Tom Neal in action for Woodhouse Grange CC. Photo by Phil Gilbank

​Woodhouse Grange 1sts made another jump up the Premier League table with a four-wicket home win over Knaresborough.

​Knaresborough were in trouble at 21-3 with Tom Neal getting the prized scalp of Yorkshire's Jonny Tattersall first ball, writes Phil Gilbank.

But Knaresborough then recovered to 210 all out, with Neal finishing 4-49 and Chris Suddaby 3-26.

In reply Woodhouse also lost early wickets, before Chris Bilton (62) and Jonny Shepherdson (58no) steadied the ship, then Neal's good day saw him club three sixes in 40 not out to get the win with two overs and four wickets to spare.

Woodhouse 2nds thumped their Harrogate counterparts by 136 runs. Five of the top six passed 20, Harry Jackson top scoring with 59, to set 236-7.

Harrogate were never in the hunt, Rob Gainer spinning 5-46 to bowl them out for 100.

The Grange 1sts and 2nds were in their respective sections of the Heavy Woollen Cup on Sunday.

The 1st held a good position at 232-5 in 31 overs, Lee Goddard 64no, when the game was washed out.

The 2nds smashed 351-4 at home to Shelley, Rob Gainer 112no and Phil Stothard 93no, then bowled Shelley out for 68, Gainer's star weekend seeing him take 4-15.

Woodhouse 3rds also won big on Saturday against Londesborough Park 2nds, Riley Cooper (4-24) and Lewis Ainley (3-11) bowling Park out for 92, then Tom Stubley blasting 66 in Grange's 93-0 inside eight overs.

And Woodhouse 4ths were easy winners at Dringhouses for a Saturday clean sweep; youngster Alex Collins making 88 in their 229-5, then John Gilbank spinning Dringhouses out with 7-14, including a hat-trick, as the home side was back in the hutch for 86.

Oliver Rook's magnificent unbeaten 170 was in vain for Londesborough Park at home to Prem 2 leaders Easingwold.

The visitors racked up 317-4 before Oli Rook got his side close with 16 fours and nine sixes, Tom Rook contributing 51, but Park fell 21 short and had to settle for four losing bonus points.

Also in Prem 2, Stamford Bridge coasted to a six-wicket win over Bridlington.

Brid were held to 210-8, spinners Dave Chaplin and Chris Wood taking three wickets each, then Martyn Woodliffe (95) and Liam Easton enjoyed a 130-opening partnership.