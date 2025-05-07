Woodhouse Grange Cricket Club’s four teams collect league clean sweep on Super Saturday

Nathan Saltmer hits his first boundary on his way to Pocklington CC's top score. Photo by Phil Gilbank

Woodhouse Grange CC went nap at the weekend as all four senior teams won their league games on Saturday, and the 1st XI followed up with a Sunday cup success.

Away to 2024 Premier North champs Clifton Alliance, Woodhouse got a winning platform thanks to a career-best 137 from Harry Gamble.

Grange’s opener cleared the rope three times and stroked 20 boundaries before getting himself out attempting a scoop. Lee Goddard continued his fine form with 74 as Grange posted a daunting 320-9.

Clifton made a good start until James Finch claimed the prize scalp of prolific New Zealander Llewellyn for 52, and the home side were always off the pace from there, closing 58 runs short on 262-9.

On a showery and cold Sunday, the players swapped whites for coloured kit, and also caps for bobble hats, as South Yorkshire's Hallam were the visitors in the League Knock-Out Cup.

Imal Lyanage made 57 and Chris Bilton 42 for Grange to post 244-6.

Tom Neal again grabbed early wickets as Hallam were in trouble at 12-3. And though the visitors battled back, Jonny Shepherdson took 4-29 to add to his earlier 38no as Hallam were all out for 173.

Woodhouse 2nds made 198 all out at home to Fairburn thanks to Steve Burdett (60) and skipper Matt Ainley (47) then Rob Gainer (5-50) and Chris Suddaby (4-30) spun the visitors out for 157.

Grange 3rds walloped Eastrington by 188 runs, half-centuries by Phil Stothard and Matt Shepherd taking them to 277-7 then Shepherd took 4-34 and Lewis Ainley 5-27 as Eastrington were scuttled for 89.

Woodhouse 4ths claimed derby honours over Yapham 2nds by three wickets.

Greg Nesbitt crashed 83 from 48 balls in Yapham's 222-6, but Woodhouse overhauled them with five overs to spare, with Nick Myers (60) and George Wright (50) top scoring in their 226-7.

Londesborough Park lost at home to Patrington by eight wickets in Prem 2.

Park struggled to 133 with skipper and top scorer Mike Drewery last out for 25. Patrington coasted to victory at 138-2 in the 20th over.

New captain Chris Wood led from the front as Stamford Bridge won at Flixton by 146 runs. Opener Martyn Woodliffe built a strong foundation with 123; then Wood took the Bridge to 319-5 with 102no before spinning out the hosts for 173 with a return of 4-18.