Cam Mitchell scored a superb 135 in Pocklington CC's 145-run win against Yapham. PHOTO BY PHIL GILBANK

Woodhouse Grange CC 1sts pulled an unlikely YPLN Premier victory out of the fire when they beat Harrogate by eight runs.

​Woodhouse's total of 248 looked way insufficient as Harrogate cruised to 175-1 and 15 overs to go, writes Phil Gilbank.

But James Finch made the breakthrough, then Imal Liyanage (2-24) bowling slow left-arm, and Tommy Hudson (4-19) became the unlikely heroes and they nibbled away at the Harrogate batting for them to be 240 all out with two balls left.

Earlier openers Liyanage (33) and Harry Gamble (26) gave Grange a solid start. Number 4 Lee Goddard top-scored with 57 and the rest chipped in to reach 248 off the last ball of their 50 overs, which proved to be just enough in the drama to come.

Cam Mitchell struck a superb ton for Pocklington in their win at Yapham. Photo by Phil Gilbank

Woodhouse 2nds won at Folkton & Flixton by 58 runs.

Harry Jackson thumped 107 from 106 balls and Tom Stubley and Matthew Ainley both hit quickfire 50s to take Grange to 283-7, then five bowlers shared to wickets as the home side were hutched for 216.

It was a rollercoaster weekend for Woodhouse 3rds - scoring big thanks to Marcus Smith (73), Harry Matthews (58) and Dan Wilson (72) on Saturday, only to see their 280-7 knocked off with ease by Drax.

But on Sunday they waltzed through to the final of the Dave Conner Trophy with a nine-wicket win at Hensall.

Woodhouse 4ths were in a hurry against Bishopthorpe, reaching their target of 184 in just 20 overs through James Marshall (60no), Simon Baty (51) and Dave Shanks (48no).

Pocklington CC 1sts soared to a 145-run win at Yapham CC.

Yapham won the toss and elected to field. Pocklington amassed 301-6 in 50 overs, with Cam Mitchell hitting a superb 135 and skipper Alex Downey 71 not out.

In reply Yapham slumped to 156 all out, helped by 48 from Rob Boddy.

Downey then completed a brilliant all-round performance with excellent bowling figures of 4-41, while W Atkinson snapped up three wickets for 28 runs and M Smith mopping up the tail with 2-6 in nine balls.

Pocklington CC 2nds earned a nine-wicket home success against Eastrington.

John Chaplin took a brilliant 5-44 as the visitors were all out for 217.

James Foley smashed a superb 107no, Tom Binns 50 and Ian Scott 42 not out.