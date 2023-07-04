Woodhouse Grange hammer Sheriff Hutton Bridge to net YPLN KO Cup semi spot

Woodhouse Grange CC batsman Chris Bilton shone in their YPLN KO Cup quarter-final win

Tom Neal sank Bridge's top order, reducing the visitors to 40-4, writes Phil Gilbank.

A late flurry boosted Bridge to 186, but it proved no match for Grange as opener Jerome Boss blasted 71 runs off 43 deliveries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From there Woodhouse coasted home, Chris Bilton adding an assured 47 no and the rest chipping in as Grange got to 188-3 with 15 of their overs to spare.

There was high drama on Saturday as Woodhouse 1sts and 2nds’ league games both went to the wire.

Woodhouse 1st XI went to Sessay, where the home side posted a challenging 245-8.

Woodhouse got an awful start, slumping to 16-3, and at 174-8 it looked all over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Tom Neal (42) and Chris Suddaby (30) almost pulled it out of the fire and it went to the last ball, Suddaby being stumped trying to hit a winning boundary with Woodhouse three runs short.

In the Championship's top two clash, Hull Zingari looked likely winners throughout, but unbeaten Woodhouse 2nds' rearguard action sneaked it by one wicket.

Zingari set a 217-9 target, and at 105-6 Woodhouse looked like falling well short.

But the later batsmen refused to give up the cause and got there at 218-9 with Ben Burdett 43 not out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad