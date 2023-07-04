News you can trust since 1882
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Woodhouse Grange hammer Sheriff Hutton Bridge to net YPLN KO Cup semi spot

Woodhouse Grange's liking for cup cricket shone through again on Sunday as they blew away Sheriff Hutton Bridge in the YPLN Knockout Cup quarter-finals.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 4th Jul 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read
Woodhouse Grange CC batsman Chris Bilton shone in their YPLN KO Cup quarter-final winWoodhouse Grange CC batsman Chris Bilton shone in their YPLN KO Cup quarter-final win
Woodhouse Grange CC batsman Chris Bilton shone in their YPLN KO Cup quarter-final win

Tom Neal sank Bridge's top order, reducing the visitors to 40-4, writes Phil Gilbank.

A late flurry boosted Bridge to 186, but it proved no match for Grange as opener Jerome Boss blasted 71 runs off 43 deliveries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

From there Woodhouse coasted home, Chris Bilton adding an assured 47 no and the rest chipping in as Grange got to 188-3 with 15 of their overs to spare.

There was high drama on Saturday as Woodhouse 1sts and 2nds’ league games both went to the wire.

Most Popular

Woodhouse 1st XI went to Sessay, where the home side posted a challenging 245-8.

Woodhouse got an awful start, slumping to 16-3, and at 174-8 it looked all over.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But Tom Neal (42) and Chris Suddaby (30) almost pulled it out of the fire and it went to the last ball, Suddaby being stumped trying to hit a winning boundary with Woodhouse three runs short.

In the Championship's top two clash, Hull Zingari looked likely winners throughout, but unbeaten Woodhouse 2nds' rearguard action sneaked it by one wicket.

Zingari set a 217-9 target, and at 105-6 Woodhouse looked like falling well short.

But the later batsmen refused to give up the cause and got there at 218-9 with Ben Burdett 43 not out.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A notable ninth-wicket stand of 116 between Joe Britain (62) and John Gilbank (50no) was not enough for Woodhouse 3rds as Burn overhauled their 199 all out at 200-3.

Related topics:Sheriff Hutton Bridge