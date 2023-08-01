World Cup Legacy organise free cricket courses and free packed lunches for juniors at Friarage School

Free cricket courses for juniors at Friarage School during summer holidays

The free cricket sessions are run from 9.30am to 12noon and are held at Friarage School this month.

They will be open to children in school years Two to Six, and is open to any level of experience.

The courses are also be offering each child a basic packed lunch as part of their course, this has kindly been provided by Flamingo Bay, Scarborough.

Action from the World Cup Legacy cricket course.

Children will need to be collected promptly as staff will need to move to another site for afternoon sessions.

The remaining days on which the courses are held are Monday August 7, Wednesday August 9, Monday August 14, Tuesday August 15, Tuesday August 22 and Wednesday August 23.

If you would like your child to attend any of the sessions follow the link below or just turn up.

https://docs.google.com/.../1FAIpQLSet4VCr7En0.../closedform