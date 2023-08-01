News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub

World Cup Legacy organise free cricket courses and free packed lunches for juniors at Friarage School

Scarborough Cricket World Cup Legacy are offering free cricket courses for juniors during the summer holidays, with a free packed lunch included.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 1st Aug 2023, 13:34 BST- 1 min read
Free cricket courses for juniors at Friarage School during summer holidaysFree cricket courses for juniors at Friarage School during summer holidays
Free cricket courses for juniors at Friarage School during summer holidays

The free cricket sessions are run from 9.30am to 12noon and are held at Friarage School this month.

They will be open to children in school years Two to Six, and is open to any level of experience.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The courses are also be offering each child a basic packed lunch as part of their course, this has kindly been provided by Flamingo Bay, Scarborough.

Action from the World Cup Legacy cricket course.Action from the World Cup Legacy cricket course.
Action from the World Cup Legacy cricket course.
Most Popular

Children will need to be collected promptly as staff will need to move to another site for afternoon sessions.

The remaining days on which the courses are held are Monday August 7, Wednesday August 9, Monday August 14, Tuesday August 15, Tuesday August 22 and Wednesday August 23.

If you would like your child to attend any of the sessions follow the link below or just turn up.

https://docs.google.com/.../1FAIpQLSet4VCr7En0.../closedform

For further information please get in touch via email [email protected]

Related topics:Friarage SchoolScarborough