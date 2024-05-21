Wykeham 2nds dig deep for two-run SBL Division Three win at Staxton 2nds

Forge Valley 2nds beat Ravenscar 2nds in Division 4 in the Scarborough Beckett League. PHOTOS BY ZACH FORSTER

Wykeham 2nds battled hard for a two-run win at Staxton 2nds in Division Three.

Ian Thompson hit 50 as Wykeham made 138-9, Mark Dove bagging an excellent 4-12. Josh Grover’s 3-34 then helped peg Staxton back to 136-7, despite Harry Pawson’s brave 34no.

Forge Valley claimed an eight-wicket win at home to Ravenscar.

Luke Calvert’s 4-16 skittled Ravenscar for 77, Calvert (36no) and Charlie Baldwin (27no) sealed a swift win.

Scarlet Brooks attempts a run-out for Brid 3rds in the home win against Wykeham 3rds. PHOTO BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

Scarborough Hospital won by 30 runs at home to Sherburn 2nds in a high-scoring contest.

Shine Suja struck 56 and Libin Varghese 48no as Hospital posted an imposing 257-8, Midhunsingh Vijaysingh hit 30 and Anoop Singh 25. Lenny Gonsalves took 5-44 for Sherburn.

Matthew Lickes gave Sherburn a chance with a brilliant 89, Gonsalves adding 31 and Abin Roy 25 but Babu Matthew (3-33) kept them back to 227-6.

Scarborough RUFC won by 52 runs at Wold Newton.

Brompton 2nds have made a strong start to the Division Four season. Photo by Zach Forster

Hosts Staithes 2nds maintained their 100% record in Division Four to defeat leaders Brompton 2nds by 41 runs.

A great all-round effort helped the hosts to 215-6, Paul Wilson leading the way with an impressive 77, Richard Major adding 43, Jamie Baker 36 and Andrew Theaker 26.

Major and Andy Theaker took two wickets each as Brompton were all out for 174, Christian Reddish top-scoring with 40.

Brid 3rds eased to a nine-wicket win at home to Wykeham 3rds.

Josh Richardson celebrates taking a wicket with his Brid 3rds teammates. PHOTO BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

Carl Parkin snapped up 4-22 and Reed Simpkin 3-17 as Wykeham were all out for 104, veteran opener Gary Owen scoring 30.

Opening batsman Kolbin Thorpe hit 63no and Scarlet Brooks 27no to secure the win.

The hosts lost wickets at regular intervals, and only an unbeaten 37 from Jim Noble gave them any hope as they posted 93-8, Abi Boyes taking 4-34 and Dan Boyle 3-9.

Josh Richardson celebrates taking a wicket with Scarlet Brooks. PHOTO BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

Antony White’s 3-11 gave the hosts hope early on, but Valley won with 94-5 in 19 overs, Charles Tindall scoring an excellent 61 not out.

Harry Johnson’s brilliant 5-5 helped Malton 4ths fight back for a 23-run win at Scalby 3rds.

Malton were skittled for 75, Matthew Hornby hitting what turned out to be a vital 28 as Adie Hollingsworth took 3-4.