Wykeham Cricket Club Ladies win Scarborough & Ryedale Softball League title

Wykeham CC ladies have won their league title.

​Wykeham Cricket Club Ladies team are celebrating winning the Scarborough & Ryedale Softball League.

The league, in its second season, contains 8 teams from across the area.

Wykeham won 13 out of 14 fixtures and Gillian Metcalfe (243 runs) and Hannah Randall (19 wickets) won the league batting and bowling awards.

Wykeham CC chairman Adam Hutchinson said: “Winning the league is the culmination of four years of development of ladies cricket at Wykeham. We are proud of all our players as every single one has contributed to the success of the team this season. Wykeham have now qualified to play in the county finals in April 2025.

"Our ladies squad also form an essential part of our senior Saturday and evening teams and we take players from 11 years old and encourage ladies of all ages to come and try cricket.”

If you are interested in playing ladies cricket or have a daughter who would like to join one of Wykeham’s junior or senior teams then please contact Hutchinson – [email protected].