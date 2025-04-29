The Wykeham CC ladies softball team lines up in the 2024 season.

Wykeham Cricket Club are set to host their first-ever women’s cricket festival this weekend.

The village cricket club will host their first women's cricket festival on Sunday May 4.

The first game sees the home team play against Sessay Emeralds, 10.30am, start, then York will play against Emeralds and then the final match is between Wykeham and York.

The club’s canteen will be open all day, all cricket fans are invited to come and enjoy the festival, held as part of Wykeham’s 150th anniversary year.