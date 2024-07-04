Wykeham Cricket Club Under-15s boys earn ECB Vitality Blast County Championship victory

Wykeham Cricket Club’s Under-15s have become the first junior side from the area to win the ECB Vitality Blast County Championship.

The village side defeated York CC, Acomb CC, Lightcliffe CC and then Adel New Rover on Tuesday June 25 in the final, at the latter’s home ground, The Richmond Oval.

Wykeham Junior Manager and Chairman Adam Hutchinson said: “We will now play the Northern final versus the Durham champions on Sunday July 21 at Wykeham, with the winner taking one more step towards a final at Lord’s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Winning the county championship is incredible though as we’re a village cricket team taking on much bigger cricket clubs.”

In Tuesday night’s final Peer Lidsba top-scored with 23 and Jack Milburn added 22 as Wykeham posted 127-9 from their 20 overs, skipper Evan Chapman adding 18, Tom Hiley and Brooklyn Manyemba 14 apiece and Adean Williams 12 not out.

Chapman then led by example with the ball as his excellent spell of three wickets for 10 runs in four overs scuppered New Rover’s chances of chasing down Wykeham’s total, while Williams also mopped up the tail with his 3-10, as the Leeds side were dismissed for 103 in 19.5 overs.

Harry Amstell and Tom Hiley also snapped up a wicket apiece for Wykeham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hutchinson added: “It’s an amazing effort from a really talented group of friends.

"To be successful against York CC, Acomb CC, Lightcliffe CC and finally Adel New Rover means this win is well earned for the players, Ian (coach) and club.

"We are very proud of our junior section and happy the years of hard work is paying off on the field as well as off it.”

John Green, who is the World Cup Cricket Legacy Founder, is also proud of the team’s efforts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “it is an amazing achievement for all at Wykeham CC, to my knowledge this is the first time any club in our area has won a county club competition.

"Normally it’s town clubs from different parts of Yorkshire.

"It shows you what’s possible when you work hard and deliver great coaching programs in winter and summer.

"The work going on at Wykeham CC is incredible in the junior sections, women and girls sections and it’s great to see so many playing senior cricket which is key for the future of the game.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad