Wykeham CC U15s won the League Cup final.

Wykeham won the toss and chose to bat first in the 20-over final.

Openers Ben Squires and Jack Milburn gave Wykeham a solid start with 17 runs apiece in a 39-run stand, but this was broken when George Barber clean-bowled Milburn, Ryan Souter also dismissing Squires and then Will Ward to reduce them to 40-3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chapman steadied the ship with an undefeated 30 and Tom HIley added 18 before being run-out, Livvy Miners adding seven runs as Wykeham posted 108-5. Souter was the pick of the Flixton bowlers with 2-20 from his four overs.

Chapman also started very strongly with the ball, scooping 2-14 from his four overs as Flixton looked to chase down their target, and although Taryn Moses hit 20 and Isaac Hatton 17no, a cracking spell of bowling from Hutchinson, 4-16 in four overs, helped peg Flixton back to 75-8. Reece Wright also took 2-11 for Wykeham.

Wykeham coach Ian Thompson said: “The team have worked really hard this year which started in February nets. They work and train hard for each other and tonight they got their rewards for their efforts.”

Wykeham chairman Adam Hutchinson added: “We continue to work tirelessly to develop our junior section for the future of the club, all the players tonight play senior cricket which is great for the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad