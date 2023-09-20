Wykeham CC Under-15s won the league and cup double.

​In the final at Scarborough CC, Wykeham posted an imposing 160-4 from 20 overs.

Opener Jack Milburn led the way for Wykeham, hitting 30 retired.

Will Ward also retired after scoring 31, Harry Amstell also contributed an excellent 28 and Tom Hiley also retired after smashing 30.

Ollie Walters was the pick of the Flixton bowlers with 2-17.

In reply, Flixton lost three early wickets and, apart from a fourth-wicket stand of 49 between Ryan Souter (30 retired) and S Hodgson (19), they never looked to be in contention as they ended well adrift on 108-8. Reece Wright was the top Wykeham bowler with 2-8, while Evan Chapman snapped up 2-16.

Wykeham manager Ian Thompson said: “A great finish to a fantastic season for Wykeham CC, the first time as a coach I have managed the league and cup double.

"The first team have managed to gain promotion to the premier League and six of the players playing in the winning U15 side have had first team experience this season. All players in the team have played senior cricket which is great for the club and with all the junior sides finishing well in their age groups the future looks good.”

Chairman and junior manager Adam Hutchinson added: “The team's remarkable display of maturity during Saturday's match, highlighting the crucial role of strong on-field leadership in securing victory.

Hutchinson added: “I am full of admiration for Flixton CC, and acknowledge the opportunity to compete against a talented group of junior players.

“Only one player from Wykeham will be ineligible to play next season, underscoring the team's satisfaction and unity. With a core group of friends, including 10 Scarborough College attendees, who have remained dedicated to the sport for years, I am proud of the strong bond between school and club.

