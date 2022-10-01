Jake Shepherdson shows off the trophies he won with Yorkshire in 2022

Jake, who is autistic and suffers from an uncommon condition called Non-Epileptic Attack Disorder and has limited vision in his left eye, has played for Wykeham CC for many years, and he applied this time last year to play for the Yorkshire Disabled Cricket team.

During the 2022 season Jake has played a lot of Sunday matches; the home games are played at Higham Cricket Club in Barnsley and there have been away fixtures against other counties including Cheshire, Derbyshire, Middlesex, Northamptonshire and Shropshire.

Training took place through the Winter at Nottingham and at Yorkshire CCC’s Headingley headquarters.

On Sunday August 21 the Yorkshire S9 Disabled team played a final at Treeton Cricket Club in Rotherham against North Wales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yorkshire posted 210-5 from 30 overs.

Jake scored his first 50 not out, sharing a partnership of 98 with the team captain, and 64 with another batsman.

In reply North Wales slumped to 11-4 before a recovery saw them to 124 all out in 22 overs.

The Wykeham all-rounder then bowled four overs, taking two wickets for 12 runs. He also took the catch to win both the match and the cup for the S9 team.

Advertisement Hide Ad