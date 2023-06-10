Connor Stephenson hit 23 in Flixton's loss to Woodhouse Grange 2nds.

Having won the toss, Flixton captain Harry Walmsley chose to bat but the top order failed to capitalise.

Wickets fell regularly due to some outstanding fielding and tight bowling by Josh Jackson with 3-43.

At one point Flixton were 78-7. Connor Stephenson (23) and Xander Venter (63no) tried their best to take the game to the visitors but 150 all out in 37.4 overs never looked enough.

The Grange reply was measured and solid with Joseph Hall (42no), Tom Stubley (34) and Phil Stothard (24no) guiding the away side to a comfortable victory with 14 overs to spare.