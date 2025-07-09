Yapham CC 1sts see off visitors Easingwold 2nds

Kaden Redhead and Maisie Hughes shone in Yapham 3rds' loss.

​Yapham CC 1sts claimed a three-wicket victory at home to Easingwold 2nds in the YPLN Division 1 Galtres on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The hosts won the toss and elected to field. Easingwold made 195 all out.

In response Yapham made 198-7 off 43.3 overs.

Yapham 2nds lost by three wickets in their Division 3 Galtres game at Bolton Percy 2nds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winning the toss Yapham batted first, managing just 112 all out in 27.2 overs, Chris Roper hitting 37.

In response Bolton Percy reached 116- 7 off 32 overs, Matthew Stubbings taking 3-29 off 9 overs.

On Sunday June 29, Yapham 3rds lost by 208 runs at Pickering 3rds.

The hosts rattled up 314 all out off 38.5 overs. Two youngsters shone, Kayden Redhead taking 5-84 and Maisie Hughes 3-42.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Replying, Yapham were 106 all out, debutant Hughes contributing a top score of 32.

Yapham Women’s 1st X1 lost by 180 runs at home to Sessay Emeralds.

Sessay scored 269-8 off their 40 overs and Yapham were skittled for 89 in 21.1 overs, Mia Aconley making 28.

Pocklington lost by 17 runs at home to South Holderness.

The hosts, chasing 253 to win, fell short on 235-8 despite fine batting from Dan Littlewood (70no), Neal Jackson (36) and Joel Taylor (35).

Pocklington 2nds lost by 167 runs at Carlton Towers 2nds, while Pocklington 3rds were beaten by 78 runs at home to Hensall 2nds.