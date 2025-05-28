Yapham CC and Pocklington CC teams hit winning form

Yapham CC batsman Jack Holman struck a superb 98no in their win.

Yapham CC 1sts batsmen Jack Holman and Paul Van Dijk both hit superb knocks of 98 in their 100-run Yorkshire Premier League North Division 1 Galtres victory at Dringhouses on Saturday.​

The hosts won the toss and elected to field. Yapham cracked on to 248-6, Holman and Van Dijk both unfortunately dismissed two runs short of deserved tons, sharing a stunning second-wicket stand of 160

In response Dringhouse were all out for 148, Jon Flint taking 3-25 and Martin Pearson an excellent 5-25, all five batsmen clean-bowled to seal a Yapham win.

Yapham 2nds were also on top form winning by 115 runs at home to Dringhouses 2nds.

Winning the toss Yapham batted and, with support throughout, Joe Moore stole the show making a calculated 106 not out in a total of 212-9.

Dringhouses were never up with rate and were all out for 99, thanks to Michael Hodgkinson’s 3-27 and Mike Newhouse’s impressive 5-30.

Pocklington CC 1sts lost by seven wickets in their Championship East match at home to Scarborough.

Opener Dan Littlewood top-scored with 45 for Pock and took two wickets.

Pocklington CC 2nds carried on their solid start to the Division 2 Ebor season won by 62 runs on the road at Scholes.

Liam Serginson hit 32, Tom Binns 30 and Adam Tolley 28 in Pock’s 170, Tolley then bagging 3-6 and Lewis Chaplin 3-26 as the hosts slumped to 108 all out.

Pocklington CC 3rds batsman John Fiorentini smacked a brilliant 101no in a 109-run win at Cawood.

The Division 5 Ebor leaders racked up 234-5 with Max Wilson (46) and Wes Smith (32) offering valuable support to Fiorentini.

Lucas Tanikal (2-17) and Riley Tinson (2-22) then helped limit Cawood to 125-7.

Londesborough Park won the toss and inserted Carlton Towers, then had to chase the ball to all parts as the home side piled up 356-5.

Londesborough were never going to get near; bowled out for 152 despite Tom Rook's 41.

Stamford Bridge batsmen have been in the runs in recent weeks, but that ground to a halt at Harrogate.

Responding to Harrogate's 171 they crashed to 15-5, and skipper Chris Wood was on his own with 49 not out in their dismissal for 97.