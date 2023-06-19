Yapham Cricket Club net five victories and Pocklington CC crush Hornsea

Pocklington's Joel Taylor smashes his side's total beyond 300.as they won by 213 runs at home to Hornsea. PHOTO BY PHIL GILBANK

Yapham faced Pocklington in their Sunday cup game.

Yapham posted 181-4 in 20 overs, Scott Hardwick carrying his bat for 54no in 45 balls. Pock made 126-8, Tom Beattie taking 4-25 as Yapham won by 55 runs.

Yapham won by five wickets at Kirkella 24 hours earlier.

Despite the hosts posting 215-9, Yapham replied with a winning 217-5, mainly thanks to openers Tom Jennings (56) and Hardwick (46).

Yapham 2nds put in a real team effort to see off visitors Saxton 2nds on Saturday.

Joe Moore, Phil Jennings and Joe Franklin all reached 40 to post a competitive 214-8. In reply Saxton started well until spin twins Beattie and Stubbings slowed the run-rate and took six wickets between them as Yapham won by 40 runs.

Yapham U15s beat Pock U15s by five runs on Sunday.

Pock posted 95-7 but Yapham knocked them off for the loss of five wickets, Reuben Moore making 29. Finally, Yapham Ladies sit top of their division after beating Goole.

Pocklington 1sts batted first after winning the toss against visiting Hornsea and racked up a good score when finishing 324-8, Captain Liam Serginson (101) hitting a well made century was well supported by Ben Thompson (55) who continued his own good form with another half century.

Hornsea struggled in reply and were bowled out for 111 in the 29th over, Connaire Brattan (4-38) and Henry Sumner (4-23) with the wickets to give Pock a second straight win.

Pock 2nds were at Nawton Grange, the hosts posted 230-5 with the wickets spread about the young Pock bowling attack.

In reply Dan Croft hit 63 for Pock but eventually fell just short when all out for 216 but did claim a maximum four bonus points.

Pock 3rds had a cup-tie against Heworth on Sunday and posted a score of 151, Ian Scott (47) top scoring. Heworth were all out for 121 in reply, Ben Davidson taking 3-12.

Londesborough Park earned a 157-run home triumph over former league leaders South Holderness.

Charlie Rook got 42, then Ben Lewis (75no) and Tom Sowersby (37no) hit an unbeaten 126-run seventh-wicket stand to take Park to 217-6. Then Joe Shingles (5-27) and Jack Sowersby (3-18) skittled Holderness for 60 to leapfrog over them into second spot.