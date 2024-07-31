Pocklington CC in action during their win at home to North Cave CC.

Yapham CC 1sts eased to a six-wicket win at Middleton & North Dalton.

Yapham won the toss and elected to field, Jon Flint shone with 2-17 off 13 overs as Middleton posted 191-8. Martin Pearson’s unbeaten 61 helped Yapham knock off the runs with four wickets down.

Yapham 2nds won by 24 runs at home to New Earswick 2nds.

Yapham won the toss and elected to bat. On an absolute road, with a rapid outfield, Yapham made a workmanlike 205-6 with Chris Roper 54 and Phil Jennings 45.

In reply New Earswick were always up with the rate, but, when opener Andy Routledge was out for 64, and a return of 5-37 for under-15 Tom Gibbins, they succumbed to 181 all out.

Pocklington CC 1sts earned an 84-run home win against North Cave.

The hosts set a score of 258-8 batting first with Cameron Mitchell (90) top scoring, Dan Littlewood (42) and Nathan Saltmer (41) also scoring well.

Cave looked like going close in reply at one stage before Alex Downey (4-46) and Will Atkinson (5-52) ripped into the visitors to bowl them out for 174.

Pock 2nds batted first against Scarcroft on Sunday and hit 258-3, Matt Atkinson top-scoring with a superb 92no while Dan Croft also hit a brilliant 62no.

Scarcroft reached the win with an over to spare to win by four wickets.

Pock 4ths lost at home on Sunday to Dunnington 3rds as the visitors hit 170-9 batting first, Jonny Hollingsworth (4-30) in the wickets.