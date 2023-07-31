News you can trust since 1882
​Leaders Yapham CC Women surged to a 70-run home win against Harrogate on Sunday.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 31st Jul 2023, 11:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 12:36 BST
​Yapham Cricket Club Women hit top form to see off Harrogate​Yapham Cricket Club Women hit top form to see off Harrogate
Yapham made 136-4 in 30 overs, Alice Johnson scoring 41 and Robyn Dennington 48no. In reply Harrogate were all out for 66, Ava Harris grabbing 4-9 and debutant Maisie Hughes had a key run-out as Yapham won by 70 runs.

Yapham CC eased to a seven-wicket home win against Hornsea.

Yapham quickly dispatched the Hornsea batsmen for 59 in 22 overs.

Jon Flint, with 4-19 and Martin Pearson, taking a superb 6-20, did all the damage. Yapham won by seven wickets after just 15.1 overs.

Pocklington CC won by 38 runs at Pickering 2nds.

Pock posted 261-9, Neal Jackson top scored with 51 while Martin Stables hit 45.

Pickering finished short on 223-9, Alex Downey (4-36) was the pick of the bowlers while Connaire Brattan took 3-46.

Pock 2nds posted 230-6 at home to Bilton in Ainsty 2s, Ben Lister hit a superb 107, well supported by James Saltmer (65).

Bilton ran Pock close, finishing just short on 223-8 thanks to great death bowling by U15 Lewis Chaplin (2-49).

Pocklington 3rds had their recent good run come to an end as they were beaten by Thorpe Willoughby by six wickets.

Pock were all out for 103, Ian Scott (28) top scoring. Martin Kidd took 3-45 but Thorpe’s middle order saw them home.

The 4ths lost at Dunnington 3rds on Sunday.

Pock posted 175-3, Lewis Chaplin hitting 46no, but Dunnington’s youngsters reached their target in the 36th over, James Sweeting took two wickets for Pock.

