Yorkshire CCC set to play four fixtures at Scarborough Cricket Club in summer 2025

​Scarborough’s North Marine Road ground will play host to two Rothesay County Championship games and two Metro Bank One Day Cup fixtures next summer, as the Tykes’ fixture schedule has been confirmed.

​New head coach Anthony McGrath will be looking for his Yorkshire team to impress upon their return to Division One, with the first visit to Scarborough being the Tykes’ tough clash against title-holders Surrey from Tuesday July 22 to Friday July 25.

The second four-day game starts a week later, on Tuesday July 29, with Yorkshire taking on Sussex.

The opening one-day match sees Yorkshire up against Warwickshire on Tuesday August 5, their first match in this year’s competition, and the final game of the summer for the Tykes at North Marine Road is against Durham on Friday August 22, Yorkshire’s closing home game in the opening stages of the one-day competition.

Yorkshire will start their Rothesay County Championship Division One campaign at Hampshire on Friday April 4, their first home fixture being against Worcestershire a week later, starting on Friday April 11.

The 2025 season will see Yorkshire Women compete in League Two of the Metro Bank One Day Cup, as well as the Vitality T20 County Cup knock-out competition, in the latter Yorkshire have been drawn at home against Derbyshire on May 5 at a venue yet to be decided.

The League Two season starts at home to Worcestershire Rapids on April 19.