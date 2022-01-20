Scarborough Cricket Club's North Marine Road ground Photo by SWPix.com

The 2022 domestic county match fixture list was announced at 1pm today and the Tykes will be playing against Surrey in a four-day game, starting from Monday July 11, and then against Hampshire, starting from Monday July 25, in the two County Championship Division One matches.

These fixtures fall either side of Vitality Blast finals day at Edgbaston on Saturday July 16 and an away Championship trip to Somerset.

There are also two Royal London Cup one-day matches scheduled for the Scarborough venue, with Worcestershire heading north to North Marine Road on Sunday August 7 and then Hampshire are heading to the Yorkshire coast again on Tuesday August 23.

